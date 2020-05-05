Carroll County sees seven more coronavirus deaths among elder care residents

Seven more residents of Carroll County elder care facilities have died as a result of the coronavirus, according to the Carroll County Health Department.
Data released by the health department Tuesday evening showed two residents of Westminster Healthcare Center, two residents of Fairhaven in Sykesville, two residents of Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville and one resident of Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster had died since Monday evening’s data was released.
No new cases or hospitalizations were reported among community members in the past 24 hours. (Community cases are Carroll countians who are not residents or staff members at long-term care facilities.)
There have been 224 community cases in Carroll and 30 hospitalizations with six deaths. Ninety-four community members — an increase of four over Monday — have been released from isolation, meaning that at least 72 hours have passed since recovery and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first occurred.
However, the death toll among elder care residents continues to rise.
In total, 68 Carroll countians have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, 62 of them residents or staff members at county long-term care facilities. Because COVID-19 tends to be more dangerous for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions, long-term care facilities are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks.
All five new cases reported by the health department Tuesday were elder care facility cases.
The total number of facility cases, that is, positive tests among residents at Carroll County facilities or staff members at those facilities who live in Carroll, stands at 286. The health department lists all facilities with active outbreaks and there are currently eight such facilities.
- Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy has seen 84 resident cases with 28 deaths and 42 staff cases (17 of whom live in Carroll, with one death).
- Westminster Healthcare Center has seen 62 resident cases with 10 deaths and nine staff cases (three Carroll residents).
- Carroll Lutheran Village has seen 39 resident cases with nine deaths and 12 staff cases (10 Carroll residents).
- Fairhaven has seen 35 resident cases with seven deaths and five staff cases (no Carroll residents).
- Sun Valley Assisted Living in Westminster has seen 16 resident cases with four deaths and seven staff cases (four Carroll residents).
- Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville has seen eight resident cases with two deaths.
- Lorien Mount Airy has seen one resident case and five staff cases (two Carroll residents).
- Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville has seen four staff cases (two Carroll residents)
Two cases and one death occurred at a facility or facilities no longer considered the site of an active outbreak (at least 14 days since the onset of the last case).
Carroll’s 224 community cases are divided evenly between women and men. Five cases are younger than 10 years old; 10 are in the 10-19 range; 37 are 20-29 years old; 26 are 30-39; 29 are 40-49; 73 are 50-59; 29 are 60-69; six are 70-79; and nine are 80-89.
Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 212 across two ZIP codes. Mount Airy has 128, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 90, Taneytown and Hampstead with 17, Manchester with 14, Finksburg with 11 and New Windsor with eight. There have been 13 cases in other Carroll ZIP codes. (Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer to protect confidentiality.)
Latest Coronavirus
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.