Six more Carroll County residents associated with long-term care facilities die of coronavirus

As of April 22, six more people at Carroll County long-term care facilities have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Carroll County Health Department.
According to data released late Wednesday afternoon, Carroll now has 365 cases of COVID-19, including the first of a child younger than 10. The cases total is up 26 from Tuesday. The county has now seen 44 deaths in total.
Long-term care facilities have accounted for 229 of those cases and 40 of the deaths. Citing confidentiality, the Health Department is no longer releasing data about where the residents were living or how many facilities have had cases, or differentiating between residents and staff.
Maggie Kunz, health planner with the Carroll County Health Department, said most of the facility cases of COVID-19 are older people with previously diagnosed health issues.
“It seems that most of the facility cases are a lot of people that have underlying conditions already,” she said.
She noted that the median age of all coronavirus cases in Carroll is 64. The median age, though, drops to 51 among community cases, that is, cases not associated with a long-term care facility.
Of the 136 people who were confirmed with the virus not at a long-term care facility, 66 are women and 69 are men, with gender information for one more person unknown. One person is younger than 10 years old, two are in the 10-19 range; 24 are 20-29 years old, 14 are 30-39; 23 are 40-49; 46 are 50-59; 16 are 60-69; six are 70-79; and four are 80-89.
Carroll County also reported Wednesday that it considers 62 people to be recovered from the disease, up by two since Tuesday.
The Health Department tracks cases by ZIP code, and Westminster, with 161 total cases across two ZIP codes, has the most in Carroll, followed by Mount Airy with 107, Sykesville/Eldersburg with 49, Hampstead with 11, and Taneytown and Finksburg with eight each. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Latest Coronavirus
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.