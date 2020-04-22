Six more Carroll County residents associated with long-term care facilities die of coronavirus

Of the 136 people who were confirmed with the virus not at a long-term care facility, 66 are women and 69 are men, with gender information for one more person unknown. One person is younger than 10 years old, two are in the 10-19 range; 24 are 20-29 years old, 14 are 30-39; 23 are 40-49; 46 are 50-59; 16 are 60-69; six are 70-79; and four are 80-89.