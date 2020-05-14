Carroll County hiring contact tracers to support COVID-19 mitigation as Hogan begins lifting restrictions

“It sounds really simple up to the point where you get someone who is sick has someone who is immuno-compromised in their home and they may not be able to isolate there. Or you might have somebody who is elderly — they might be sick and unable to get their own meals,” he said. “There is a lot of wrap-around stuff that has to happen with this to make sure people can self-isolate and self-quarantine, and we may have to do some work with social services and other agencies.”