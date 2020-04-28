3 Carroll County companies win Maryland grant funds to make protective equipment during coronavirus pandemic

“After hearing story after story of ventilator shortages, I wanted to put our resources to use to help,” Jonathan Sevel, CEO of CoastTec, said in the release. “I knew that our company is adaptable enough to focus engineering and manufacturing towards a cost-effective viable strategy to get non-working ventilators back into circulation. We estimate that we will be able to manufacture 200-300 ventilator battery packs per day, hopefully easing some of the strain on the system.” CoastTec normally produces battery backups for computers, according to the release.