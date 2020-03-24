Carroll County creatives, artisans struggle for path forward amid ‘significant financial impact’ of coronavirus

“Any economic downturn hurts an artisan’s business. It goes without saying, really, that when people are faced with the hardships with essential life expenses, no one is going to be focused on an art investment. So that’s a little sad and scary for all of us artisans. We love to share our visions and our creations and I believe I speak for all of us when I say that there is great joy when someone connects with what we’re doing. There is an immense sense of pride and gratitude in sharing one’s art pieces.”