MIAA suspends spring season due to coronavirus pandemic, hopes for return

The Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association, which had already begun its spring season with games continuing as late as Thursday, has halted play following the directives from the Governor’s Office and the State Department of Education in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan directed all public schools to close for two weeks starting on Monday and urged private schools to also close. The Baltimore Archdiocese followed suit soon after.
Archbishop William E. Lori issued the following statement afterward on Thursday: “In light of the order today by Gov. Hogan that all public schools be closed for the next two weeks, I have similarly instructed that all archdiocesan schools be closed during the same time period, March 16-27, 2020 and that all school-sponsored activities be cancelled during that same time frame.”
Some of the area’s private schools have already closed their doors, while the remaining ones will close on Monday, thus suspending the spring athletic season. The MIAA lacrosse and baseball seasons got underway on March 3.
Friday morning, MIAA executive director Lee Dove said the league’s executive committee will have a conference call this afternoon to discuss plans moving forward. He hopes the spring season can be salvaged when/if schools resumes. Some schools have already committed to closing past the March 27 mandate.
On Friday morning, Dove said a further update following this afternoon’s conference call will come after school officials are informed.
Prior to Hogan’s address, the MIAA issued a statement on Thursday that it was continuing to monitor the situation and will adhere to state and local government authorities, and the health administration.
Traditionally and through Thursday, the league has deferred autonomy over the management of its regular season events to individual member schools.