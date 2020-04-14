Big 33 Football Classic canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The Big 33 Football Classic, which has been played every year since 1957, has had its run halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, the PSFCA-Big33 committee decided the game could not be held during the 2020 year. All events, including the Big 33 Football Classic, the East West Game, PSFCA High School Combine, USA Football 1st Down Clinic, Military Murph Competition and the Big 33 Fan Experience, were canceled.
The classic was scheduled for May 25 at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field at Speed Ebersole Stadium with Maryland’s top high school football stars taking on Pennsylvania’s elite group.
“Due to the uncertainty of the weeks ahead with the Coronavirus constraints placed upon each individual, our schools, families, and the organizations and businesses that help make this holiday weekend one of the best in the country, we cannot move forward in holding these events or our exciting football games,” said Big 33 executive director Garry Cathell. “Our top priority is the health, safety and welfare of all of our participants, families, workers, sponsors, and fans.”
According to a statement released by Team Marlyand, the players, cheerleaders and buddies will still be honored in some fashion.
“We are discussing what we plan to do later this week to honor those selected and unable to play. Overall, it is a huge honor to be selected for the team," the statement read. "To be selected as one of the top 38 players in the state is something our guys have taken very seriously.
"Obviously the game weekend itself can’t really be replicated but hopefully we can come up with something. We truly feel bad for every senior in the state who is missing things like prom and graduation. Unfortunately that is just what we all have to deal with now.”
Area players, including Mount Saint Joseph’s Marlowe Wax, Tyler Leavy and Aamir Hall, Karon Ball (Towson), Michael Gray (Lake Clifton), St. Frances’ Tyler Thomas, Bryce Johnson-Maith and Jonathan Wallace, Nick Harris (Marriots Ridge), Kamar Missouri (Mervo), Montre Harris (Franklin), Jordan Morant (Milford Mill), Deonte Ferguson (Concordia Prep) and Peter Moore (Calvert Hall), were set to play for Team Maryland.