Donation from Ravens coach John Harbaugh, wife Ingrid will fund meals for Baltimore hospital workers during coronavirus pandemic

A donation from Ravens coach John Harbaugh and his wife, Ingrid, to the Central Baltimore Partnership will fund two meals per day for all emergency and critical-care workers at Union Memorial Hospital over the next four weeks, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.
CBP said its Square Meals initiative has raised an additional $30,000 for Central Baltimore restaurants and food vendors, who are providing meals for doctors, nurses, and janitorial and administrative staff working on the hospital’s designated coronavirus floor and in its emergency department.
“This makes the Harbaughs our largest donors, and we are deeply grateful," CBP executive director Ellen Janes said in a release.
As of Wednesday, 700 meals have been distributed through the program, according to CBP. Tax-deductible donations can be made through CBP’s website, Facebook page or PayPal account (help@centralbaltimore.org).