Orioles season preparations cut off as MLB cancels spring training games, delays season amid coronavirus pandemic

The Orioles’ spring training preparations will be cut short as Major League Baseball cancelled spring training games effective at 4 p.m. Thursday and is delaying the start of the regular season for at least two weeks, according to a league announcement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“MLB and the clubs have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season schedule,” the league said in a statement. “MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time, and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.
“Nothing is more important to us than the healthy and safety of our players, employees, and fans.”
MLB said teams will be instructed on what to do with workouts and daily operations in the coming days, with World Baseball Classic qualifying games cancelled in the interim.
Beginning earlier this week and accelerating in the last 24 hours, the illness has caused unprecedented restrictions on large gatherings and led to the NBA suspending its season. The NCAA planned to hold its basketball tournaments in closed arenas, and cancelled countless conference tournaments.
The confusion surrounding MLB’s tack after hours of reporting without any word from the league meant the Orioles had no real choice but to go on with their day as scheduled Thursday. In the late morning, presumptive major league rotation members Alex Cobb and Tommy Milone pitched simulated games to teammates DJ Stewart, Ryan Mountcastle, Chance Sisco, and Renato Núñez on the back fields behind Ed Smith Stadium.
With nothing from Major League Baseball stopping them and a 90-minute drive to play the Minnesota Twins ahead of them before a scheduled evening game Thursday, the Orioles’ traveling party boarded their buses and left the facility, only to return and empty the buses back into the clubhouse.
All the while, the Orioles who weren’t scheduled to play in the game went right from a 12:30 team meeting to the practice fields, where they were playing catch and warming up as the buses pulled back in. Some veterans who drove their own cars returned to the facility shortly thereafter.
Executive vice president Mike Elias made a radio appearance on 105.7 The Fan at 2:15 p.m. as the teams waited for updates. At the time, Elias said season preparations and roster decisions were "a secondary concern right now to public safety and figuring out what and how is the best way to go forward.
“At some point, we’ll be back to business as usual,” Elias said. But I think these are the measures that are taken so that this doesn’t get much worse than it has to be."
Elias, asked about what it would mean for the team’s preparations for the season, said in the radio interview that it was “so much to process.
“I’m starting to think about it, and this all happened so fast," Elias said. "Assuming there is some type of interruption to the spring training schedule, we’re going to have to figure that out, and I think it’s going to depend on whatever details we have about what the regular season is going to look like in terms of how players should prepare. We’re definitely, once we hear something, if we do, we’re definitely going to pour a lot of thought and work into that. I’m sure there will be some suggestions and cooperation between the different sports teams. We just haven’t gotten the details yet, so it’s hard to really plan.”
The league’s action comes after they shut down access to clubhouses to non-essential personnel including the media, instituting a 6-foot buffer space for interactions and cutting off fan access for on-field interactions and autographs.
One of the earliest cases in Florida was being treated last week at a hospital in the Orioles’ spring training home of Sarasota, Florida.
“The health and safety of our fans, players and staff will always be our top priority,” Orioles senior vice president Jennifer Grondahl wrote in an email earlier this month. "We are acting on recommendations from the CDC and Major League Baseball and encourage everyone to be educated on the guidelines established by relevant public health organizations.”
The team spent the ensuing weeks, including since the cutdown on interactions with the media and fans, educating players on how to best protect themselves while still preparing for the season.
“I think guys are still kind of trying to figure it out," first baseman Chris Davis said earlier this week. “Obviously, we had the announcement several days ago that there’s going to be hand sanitizer everywhere, even more so than there already was, and to make sure to practice personal hygiene to the fullest. And, also, with the interaction with fans.”
The Orioles were scheduled to host the New York Yankees on March 26 at 3:05 p.m. for Opening Day, and then the Boston Red Sox before making their first road trip with visits to the St. Louis Cardinals and the Yankees.