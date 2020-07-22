Baltimore Running Festival cancels in-person races due to coronavirus

Baltimore Running Festival organizer Corrigan Sports Enterprises on Wednesday canceled in-person running for the city’s annual marathon as new coronavirus cases continue to rise.
“This year countless heroes have helped the city and our great state battle the COVID 19 pandemic,” reads a statement posted to the festival’s website. “After assessing the current status of the novel virus both at a local and national level, it’s apparent the situation remains fluid and a potential safety threat… we will run this year, but it will have to be apart.
“There are still too many unknowns about the novel pandemic to safely conduct a large running event so the 2020 Baltimore Running Festival must switch to a virtual event.”
Runners who pre-registered have two options: to run their respective distance at home to earn a medal or defer fees for the 2021 event.
On July 1, organizers said they were “hopeful” they would be able to pull off the Oct. 17 race.
This story will be updated.