Coronavirus wreaks havoc on NCAA sports: athletes, coaches 'trying to process what all this means’

“With the suspension of the 2020 season, it’s a very trying time for spring sports in general and specifically our lacrosse program,” Towson men’s coach Shawn Nadelen said through a university spokesman. “You feel for the student-athletes, who put so much effort into it and balance so much throughout their career, specifically in the season with practices and lifting and travelling to go alongside the academics. We’re in the competitive part of our season; obviously very difficult and challenging for anyone to get a hold of it and understand it. We’re grateful that we had an opportunity and who knows what the near future holds.”