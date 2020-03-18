College seniors trade emotion for acceptance after coronavirus ends seasons: ‘I’m still devastated about it'

“I honestly was speechless,” said Coleman, a two-time Colonial Athletic Association and ECAC champion in the shot put who called her parents George and Deborah back home in Bowie. “There were a lot of mixed emotions going on. … And then when I saw it was happening to every senior across the country, I couldn’t dwell too much on it. There was a bigger situation on hand. It wasn’t right to feel sorry for myself. It was about what’s best for people across the country and across the world.”