Maryland’s Hopkins coronavirus positivity rate remains at 6% as current hospitalizations approach 400

Maryland officials reported 460 new cases of the coronavirus and six new deaths associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Wednesday’s additions bring the state to 128,664 confirmed infections and 3,829 fatalities during the pandemic’s six months. Through Tuesday’s data, Maryland has the 28th most cases per capita and 15th most deaths per capita among states, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
The state reported 391 patients currently hospitalized because of the virus' effects, the most since there were 395 on Sept. 4. The one-day increase of 31 is Maryland’s largest since July 15, when the state’s hospitals went from 415 patients to 447.
Of Wednesday’s hospitalizations, 93 are requiring intensive care, a one-day increase of five.
Hopkins also calculates the seven-day positivity rate, which calculates the rate at which people test positive for the virus in a weeklong span, for Maryland and the other 49 states. Through Tuesday’s data, Hopkins had Maryland’s seven-day positivity rate at 6.00% for a second straight day, the 24th lowest among states and more than double the 2.95% figure the state itself reported Tuesday.
The two entities calculate positivity differently from each other. While Maryland determines positivity using the percentage of tests conducted that return a positive result, Hopkins uses the people tested, meaning individuals who are tested multiple times, regardless of their results, are counted only once in the university’s calculation. Maryland has performed the 27th most tests per capita, according to Hopkins.
Maryland reported its positivity rate to be 2.90% on Wednesday. The state’s figure has been beneath 4% every day since Aug. 8 and under 5% every day since June 26, while Hopkins' method hasn’t produced a rate below 4.5% since Aug. 31.
The World Health Organization recommends governments see 14 straight days where fewer than 5% of “samples” come back positive for the virus before easing virus-related restrictions. Although Maryland has spent more than three months under that threshold, it first began its reopening processes before hitting that benchmark.
