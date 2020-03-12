Sports cancellations due to the coronavirus in the Baltimore area and nationally

Here are the latest cancellations, postponements and alterations in sporting events around the Baltimore area and nationally.
Scroll to down to see national sporting event cancellations.
Local
The Orioles’ spring training preparations will be cut short as Major League Baseball is set to suspend operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports including ESPN. The move ended the team’s ramp up for the 2020 season and cast doubt on whether the Orioles’ Opening Day, scheduled for March 26, would be held at Camden Yards.
Baltimore-area college sports teams were hit with a flood of cancellations and postponements Thursday as league conferences put spring sports and tournaments on hold due to coronavirus fears.
The Big Ten announced that it has cancelled it’s men’s basketball tournament this week, including Maryland’s game on Friday night.
Johns Hopkins and Towson University also announced the suspension of its spring sports programs and the Patriot League put its entire spring program on hold.
The 60th annual Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament, which was set to run from today through Saturday at Frostburg State, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus concerns.
Top-ranked St. Frances (38-4) was the only area team to receive an invitation and was scheduled to open the tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday against St. Stephens-St. Agnes.
The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association state semifinal games have been postponed, according to an MPSSAA announcement.
The girls’ tournament was set to begin at 3 p.m. at SECU Arena at Towson University, while the boys’ tournament had scheduled first tip for 3 p.m. at Xfinity Center at University of Maryland.
Navy’s attempt to implement special safety measures that would allow the Navy-Hopkins men’s lacrosse game to go on was made moot when Johns Hopkins announced Thursday morning it was suspending all spring sports activities through April 12.
National
MLB suspending operations
Major League Baseball is likely to cancel the rest of its spring training game schedule due to the coronavirus. MLB probably will also announce that the start of the season will be delayed, according to people familiar with the discussions.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no decision had been announced. They said Commissioner Rob Manfred planned a conference call with his executive council Thursday to discuss the situation and then a call with team owners.
MLB had continued to play into Thursday, when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he strongly recommended to local authorities and organizers that they limit all mass gatherings.
The major league season had been scheduled to start March 26, its earliest opening other than for international games.
NHL pausing play
The NHL is following the NBA’s lead and suspending its season.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the pause of the season amid concerns about the new coronavirus. The NBA announced Wednesday night it was suspending play, after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
Several NBA and NHL teams share arenas.
The NHL has not said any player has tested positive for COVID-19. The league is halting play with 189 games left in the regular season, sparking uncertainty about how many more, if any, could be played before the playoffs.
Bettman said the NHL has tried to follow mandates of health experts and local authorities without taking premature or unnecessary measures." Bettman’s statement said the NBA’s news made it “no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.”
Basketball tournaments canceled
Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk.
The Big Ten, Big 12, Big East and the SEC tournaments announced they were off, and other conferences were expected to follow suit.
As several other big conferences around the country canceled their postseason tournaments, the Big East resumed on schedule at New York’s Madison Square Garden. It started its second-round game between top-seeded Creighton and St. John’s at Madison Square Garden and not until halftime was the tournament called off with St. John’s leading 38-35.
The men’s NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.
PGA Tour to carry on without spectators for the next month
The PGA Tour plans to keep playing, just without anyone watching from outside the ropes.
Commissioner Jay Monahan said that fans will not be allowed at the final three days of The Players Championship or three other tournaments — one in Florida, two in Texas — leading up to the Masters.
Even as other leagues were canceling tournaments and events for a month or more, Monahan leaned on golf not being a contact sport and being played outdoors across sprawling acreage as a reason not to shut down entirely.
“Our players are making their way over 400 acres,” Monahan said. “Because of the nature of that ... and over the course of a round our players generally do socially distance themselves, we felt like by taking this step to address the problem with our fans, we're in a position where we can continue to operate the events as of right now.
“We’re comfortable having our players continue to play at this time.”
MLS shutting down
Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days because of the coronavirus.
“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season — based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Agency of Canada and other public health authorities," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement Thursday.
US Soccer cancels men’s and women’s national team matches
The U.S. Soccer Federation canceled exhibitions in March and April for its men’s and women’s national teams but says for now the under-23 men’s team will remain in Mexico for Olympic qualifying.
The men had been scheduled to play the Netherlands in Eindhoven on March 26 and Wales four days later in Cardiff, preparation for the scheduled start of World Cup qualifying in September.
The women had been slated to face Australia at Sandy, Utah, on April 10 and Brazil four days later at San Jose, California, as they get ready for the Olympics this summer.
The under-23 men's team is in Guadalajara for the Olympic qualifying tournament of North and Central America and the Caribbean. The U.S. is to meet Haiti in an exhibition on March 13, then plays Costa Rica on March 20, the Dominican Republic three days later and Mexico on March 26. The top two teams in each group advance to the semifinals on March 30. The semifinal winners represent CONCACAF at the16-nation men's Olympic tournament.
The next scheduled match for the men’s national team is against Honduras in Houston on June 4 in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League.
2nd NBA player tests positive
ESPN reports that Donovan Mitchell, a teammate of Rudy Gobert on the Jazz, has tested positive for coronavirus.
NBA players will self-quarantine
The Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards say they will go into self-quarantine because they both recently played against the Utah Jazz and Rudy Gobert.
Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus.
“Out of an abundance of caution, members of the Raptors traveling party have been tested for the virus. We await those results. Our players, coaches and traveling staff have all been advised to go into self-isolation for 14 days, which means minimizing contact in accordance with public health guidelines. Our team doctors remain in communication with infection control specialists and public health authorities, and we will continue to abide by their advice,” the Raptors said.
The Wizards say players, coaches and basketball operations staff who have flu-like symptoms will be tested for coronavirus.
Northwestern cancels watch party
Northwestern has canceled the women’s basketball team’s NCAA Selection Monday watch party at Welsh-Ryan Arena on March 16.
The Wildcats, who won the Big Ten regular-season title, are ranked No. 12 in the most recent AP poll. They are looking to play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.
“The proliferation of COVID-19 around the world is a situation evolving rapidly and constantly,” the team posted in its link to information about the party. “Northwestern University is taking action and offering guidance to keep our community as safe as possible as this unfolds.”
— Colleen Kane
Real Madrid teams put in quarantine
Real Madrid’s soccer and basketball teams were put in quarantine on after one of the club’s basketball players tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Spanish club said that its soccer team was affected because it shares training facilities with the basketball team.
The decision by the club came moments before the Spanish league said the next two rounds of the top two soccer divisions will be suspended because of outbreak. The league said in a statement that it had taken the decision after becoming aware of “the quarantine established in Real Madrid and the possible cases in players from other clubs,” without mentioning those suspected cases.
No player from a Spanish soccer team has been reported to have the virus.
Italian club Juventus said Wednesday that defender Daniele Rugani and “those who have had contact with him” are being isolated after he tested positive for the virus.
Olympic flame lit in Athens, Greece
The flame for the Tokyo Olympics was lit at the birthplace of the ancient games in a pared-down ceremony because of the coronavirus.
Standing in front of the ruined Temple of Hera in Ancient Olympia, a Greek actress playing the part of a pagan priestess used a concave mirror to focus the sun's rays on a silver torch, causing fire to spurt forth.
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach noted the “difficult circumstances” created by the virus outbreak, but stressed the IOC’s commitment to the success of the Tokyo Games.
“Nineteen weeks before the opening ceremony, we are strengthened in this commitment by the many authorities and sports organisations around the world which are taking so many significant measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus,” Bach said.
The IOC has stressed that the July 24-Aug. 9 games will go ahead as planned — even as sports events in various countries are being curtailed or held without spectators — and urged all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympics.
But fears of the coronavirus forced Greek officials to ban members of the public from attending the ceremony and severely curtail the number of invited officials and journalists. Normally, several thousand people from many countries gather on the earthen banks of Olympia’s ancient stadium to watch the ceremony.
Wednesday, March 11
NBA suspending its season after player test positive for coronavirus
The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.
Now there will be no games at all, at least for the time being. A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert.
“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement sent shortly after 8:30 p.m. CT. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”
The test result, the NBA said, was reported shortly before the scheduled tip-off time for the Utah at Oklahoma City game on Wednesday night was called off. Players were on the floor for warmups and tip-off was moments away when they were told to return to their locker rooms. About 30 minutes later, fans were told the game was postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances."
“It's a very serious time right now," Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I think the league moved appropriately and prudently and we'll all just have to monitor the situation and see where it goes from here."
The Jazz released a statement saying a player — they did not identify Gobert — tested negative earlier Wednesday for flu, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. That player’s symptoms diminished as the day went along, but the decision was made to test for COVID-19 anyway. That test came back with a preliminary positive result.
“The individual is currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City," the Jazz said, adding that updates would come as appropriate.
It has been a worldwide issue for several weeks. And now, it has hit the NBA.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he was stunned when the news came down, adding that “this is much bigger than basketball."
“This is a global pandemic where people’s lives are at stake," Cuban said. “I’m a lot more worried about my kids, and my mom is 82 years old, and talking to her, and telling her to stay in the house, than I am about when we play our next game."
Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego, speaking before his team's game at Miami, said “these are scary times.”
Rapidly evolving times, as well. Around 7 p.m., a person with knowledge of the situation told AP that owners — who met by teleconference Wednesday — were largely in support of a plan to play games in empty arenas on a short-term basis.
About an hour later, the Thunder-Jazz game was halted before tip-off. And about 90 minutes after that, the season was called off, effective when the last whistle was to blow Wednesday night.
That came even earlier than planned: The last game of the night's six-game slate, New Orleans at Sacramento, was called off as well because one of the referees assigned to work that Pelicans-Kings game, Courtney Kirkland, worked a Utah game on Monday.
“The game was canceled out of an abundance of caution," the NBA said.
There are 259 games, roughly 21% of the schedule, left to play this season — and no one knows if, or when, things will resume.
Also shut down: The G League, the NBA's minor league where teams have somewhere between six and nine games left on their 50-game schedules.
NCAA Tournament will be played without fans; Big Ten Tournament, too, starting Thursday
NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
Emmert said in a statement that he made the decision to conduct both the men’s and women’s tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance. The decision comes after the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel of medical experts recommended against playing sporting events open to the general public.
Later Wednesday, the Big Ten announced its men’s basketball tournament, which began with two games Wednesday evening, will be played without fans starting Thursday.
Attendance at the rest of the games “will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and immediate family members of the participating teams,” the conference said in a statement.
The Big Ten said that it will refund all tickets, including to Wednesday’s session, and that fans should direct refund inquiries to the original point of purchase.
Emmert said the NCAA also was looking into moving the men’s Final Four from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a smaller arena.
The 68-team field for the men's tournament is scheduled to be announced Sunday and the 64-team women's tournament field is to be unveiled Monday. Games begin Tuesday and Wednesday on the men's side in Dayton, Ohio, where earlier Wednesday the governor said he would issue an order to restrict spectator access to indoor sporting events.
The Mid-American Conference on Tuesday announced it was closing its men's and women's basketball tournament games at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and scheduled site of the men's NCAA games, to the general public. The women's tournament started Wednesday.
The Big West Conference announced a similar move, not allowing the general public into its basketball tournament games to be played this week at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Conference college basketball tournaments are in full swing across the country this week. The Atlantic Coast Conference is in Day 2 of its five-day men's tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the Pac-12 played the first game of its tournament in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Later Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference was to begin its men's tournament in Nahsville, Tennessee; the Big East was set to start at Madison Square Garden in New York; and the Big Ten was also scheduled to tip off in Indianapolis. There were no plans to restrict fan access to those events.
March Madness hits another level next week with the start of the NCAA Tournament to crown a national champion, one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar.
There are eight first- and second-round sites for the men's tournament, scheduled to be played March 19-22. Locations include Cleveland; Spokane, Washington; Albany, New York; Sacramento, California; and Omaha, Nebraska. The four regional sites for the second weekend of the tournament are Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Houston and New York. The Final Four is scheduled to be held in at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with the semifinals on April 4 and the championship game April 6.
The women’s tournament first- and second-round games begin March 21 and will be played at 16 sites, mostly on or close the campuses of the top seeded teams. The regionals will be played in Dallas, Greenville, South Carolina; Portland, Oregon; and Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Final Four will be held in New Orleans on April 3 and 5.
Ohio order to affect NCAA First Four games
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will be issuing an order regarding “mass gatherings” due to the coronavirus that will affect NCAA Tournament games in Cleveland and Dayton.
DeWine says the order will include banning spectators from games and that he’ll be asking people to make “informed decisions.”
During a news conference Wednesday, DeWine said he will issue an order in the next 24 to 36 hours. Dayton will host the NCAA’s First Four next week at Dayton Arena, and first- and second-round games will be held in Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
“The order will be that there cannot be spectators there," DeWine said. "There certainly will be people — there will be TV people, there can be radio people there, there can be sports writers, certainly can be the media there. But we’re not going to have the large crowd.”
DeWine applauded the Mid-American Conference for closing its tournament games to the general public this week.
World Figure Skating Championships canceled
The World Figure Skating Championships set for next week in Montreal have been canceled due to public health concerns.
The event was scheduled to bring nearly 200 skaters from more than 50 countries to Montreal. It is the premier competition of the skating season in non-Olympic years.
On Saturday, the Women’s World Hockey Championships in Nova Scotia were called off.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this story.