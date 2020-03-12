Big Ten Conference cancels remainder of men’s basketball tournament amid coronavirus outbreak

Amid concerns over the coronavirus, now labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the remainder of the Big Ten conference men’s basketball tournament has been canceled, effectively immediately, the conference announced Thursday.
“The Big Ten Conference will use its time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the conference wrote in a statement.
The decision follows a string of announcements from various sports leagues and collegiate sports conferences to halt play in an attempt to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. In a matter of minutes on Thursday, the SEC, Big 12, American Athletic Conference, Atlantic 10, Conference-USA, Atlantic Coast Conference, Pac-12 and Mid-American Conference also all announced the cancellation of their respective conference tournaments.
The Big Ten initially announced Wednesday it would continue to hold its conference tournament as planned. After NCAA president Mark Emmert later announced that the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would be held without spectators, the Big Ten reversed course and announced attendance at its conference tournament would be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.
The Big Ten played the first two games of its tournament with spectators allowed to watch the matches between Northwestern and Minnesota, and Nebraska and Indiana.
The conference also Wednesday announced winter and spring sports competitions, including championship and tournament events, will have limited attendance.
The Maryland men’s basketball team had a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament and was scheduled to play its first game Friday evening.
“I understand and respect the conference’s decision to cancel this year’s Big Ten tournament,” Maryland men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon wrote Thursday in a social media post. “The health and safety of our student-athletes and entire program is paramount. This is an unprecedented situation that is much bigger than basketball. I remain hopeful that a resolution will be found to provide our student-athletes with the opportunity to complete their season.”
The 68-team field for the men’s tournament is scheduled to be announced Sunday and the 64-team women’s tournament field is to be unveiled Monday. Games begin Tuesday and Wednesday on the men’s side in Dayton, Ohio, where earlier Wednesday the governor ordered to restrict spectator access to indoor sporting events.
As concern over the spread of the coronavirus increases, it continues to impact the world of sports. The NBA announced the suspension of games Wednesday night after a player from the Utah Jazz, reported to be center Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the coronavirus. Wednesday night’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was suspended and members from the Jazz were subsequently tested for COVID-19. ESPN reported Thursday morning that Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for the coronavirus.