Big Ten to still hold men’s basketball tournament with fans amid concerns over coronavirus

Amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, now labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the Big Ten Conference will still hold its men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis as planned, but will make alterations to its postgame media availabilities, it announced Wednesday.
The news was announced hours before NCAA President Mark Emmert said NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
Emmert said in a statement Wednesday that he made the decision to conduct both the men's and women's tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance. The decision comes after the NCAA's COVID-19 advisory panel of medical experts recommended against playing sporting events open to the general public.
The 68-team field for the men’s tournament is scheduled to be announced Sunday and the 64-team women’s tournament field is to be unveiled Monday. Games begin Tuesday and Wednesday on the men’s side in Dayton, Ohio, where earlier Wednesday the governor ordered to restrict spectator access to indoor sporting events.
The Big Ten tournament is scheduled to start Wednesday evening and conclude Sunday. In a statement released by the Big Ten on Wednesday, the conference said: “At this time the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will continue to be held as scheduled. Postgame media availabilities will continue to take place at the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, however they will be held in designated areas of Bankers Life Fieldhouse in lieu of team locker rooms.”
The conference’s decision to change media access follows announcements by a string of professional sports leagues and college conferences, as well as local governments, this week.
The Mid-American Conference and The Big West Conference have announced restrictions on attendance for its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments this week.
On Tuesday, the Ivy League announced it was canceling its men’s and women’s basketball tournament, which was scheduled to take place at Harvard University. The Ivy League on Wednesday announced it is canceling spring athletics competitions for the rest of the academic year.
The Big Ten Network will reportedly not send its studio show to the men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis but will still have announcers, analysts, crew and staff present for all games.
The Maryland men’s basketball team has a double-bye and is scheduled to play its first game Friday.
“We will continue to consult with Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Marion County Public Health Department and the NCAA leading up to and during the event to implement best practices and provide the most current information,” the statement reads.
This story will be updated.
Big Ten quarterfinals
Indianapolis
NO. 3 SEED MARYLAND vs. TBD
Friday, approximately 9 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM