Baltimore’s health commissioner faced the COVID crisis. How has she helped lead the city through the pandemic?

Only weeks after Dr. Letitia Dzirasa’s appointment as Baltimore’s health commissioner in February 2019, cases of measles linked to a national outbreak in the Orthodox Jewish community surfaced just over the city’s northwest border, threatening to ripple through Park Heights and beyond.
Dzirasa had hoped to start her new job quietly, combining clinical experience with a passion for equity and a goal of elevating the quality of life for residents long neglected and abused by the health care system. Instead, she faced an emergency involving a highly contagious disease and the deployment of a mass vaccination campaign to keep it at bay.
Little did she know that was just a test run. A year later, the coronavirus swept the world, causing the most severe public health crisis in a century. The reserved, mild-mannered pediatrician was in the driver’s seat of a vulnerable city’s response to a pandemic.
More than a year and a half later, as the pandemic rages on, data shows Baltimore has fared better than most similar jurisdictions at mitigating sickness and death and getting people vaccinated. City, state and national health officials tout Dzirasa’s commitment to at-risk populations as instrumental in Baltimore’s success.
But the work is grueling. Dzirasa’s phone never sleeps. Her 4-year-old son is now used to seeing his mom on television. And some of her decisions have been criticized by city and state officials and by businesses impacted by pandemic-related closures.
“No regrets,” Dzirasa said about taking the job over iced tea at Teavolve, a cafe with outdoor seating near the health department. “Though sometimes, I do wonder about the timing.”
She remains gravely concerned about the COVID-19 delta variant, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is more infectious, even for those who are vaccinated, than earlier strains and could upend the progress made toward ending the pandemic.
Colleagues past and present, friends, relatives and mentors say few people are as equipped as Dzirasa, 40, to steer the city to safer ground.
“Letitia was created in a lab to combat COVID,” said Jeff Amoros, Dzirasa’s former colleague, now spokesman for Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Her vision for health across the city of Baltimore is rooted in equity. So they’re not going to be caught on the back foot ... because she has her finger on the pulse for that.”
Following the problems
Few jobs may be as daunting as Baltimore health commissioner. Much of the city’s population lacks ready access to health care, and nearly a quarter lives below the poverty line, about a third of them children, according to the latest state estimates. The average life expectancy in some predominantly Black neighborhoods is nearly 20 years shorter than that of mostly white and affluent areas.
Then-Mayor Catherine Pugh appointed Dzirasa, the first African American woman to hold the post. Dzirasa told the hiring committee that racial equity, technology and a focus on the social determinants of health that lead to divergent outcomes for different groups of people would drive her work.
“I consider myself to care for the entire population from birth to death,” Dzirasa said. “That’s always been a driver. What excites me now is that other people are also actually paying attention.”
Born in Washington, D.C., Dzirasa attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, a magnet school that specializes in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. She won a full ride to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, for her undergraduate degree and graduated from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, a historically Black institution.
UMBC President Freeman Hrabowski said her commitment to public service dates to college. Even then, Dzirasa had a no-nonsense attitude toward her work.
“She’s always been understated. Some people have always been good at selling themselves, but that’s not who she is,” Hrabowski said. “She’s about following the problems and focusing on strategies.”
Dzirasa’s mother, Tomeatha Malone Branch, said her daughter has always had the soul of a doctor. When Dzirasa was a girl, they would visit hospitals during the holidays to deliver gifts to sick children. Branch remembers asking Dzirasa if what she saw gave her second thoughts about her dream.
“It made her more determined,” Branch said.
A trip to Haiti after the devastating 2010 earthquake and experiences with HIV/AIDS and H1N1 influenza patients gave her insight into how public health crises could be disproportionate in who they afflicted.
After her residency at Johns Hopkins, Dzirasa practiced at a clinic in Odenton. She went on to oversee school health and quality control for Baltimore Medical System, which operates federally regulated health centers for uninsured and underinsured people in the region. She also served as health innovation officer for Fearless, a technology startup founded by her husband, Delali, in Baltimore.
Leading Baltimore’s health department, Dzirasa said, is not so different from being a pediatrician.
“You have to get parents to trust you within five minutes,” she said. “A big part of that is being authentic and being transparent about like, ‘Hey, here’s what we know. And here’s what we don’t know, what we’re going to test to find out, that we’re hoping to find out soon. I’m dealing in the unknown, too. But I’m here with you, and I’m going to try to find out. When I find out, you’ll find out, too.’”
Data analysis, staying calm in crises and leading teams — Dzirasa could handle that going into her new job. But soon enough, she’d face unprecedented challenges.
‘She did them all’
By the time the pandemic struck, Dzirasa had proven herself as a dependable crisis communicator and calming force, her colleagues said.
“She’s incredibly quick on the uptake,” said Mary Beth Haller, deputy commissioner for youth wellness and community health. “She’s extremely intelligent. She listens and takes everything in and remembers it.”
From the start, Dzirasa knew her department — which she described as understaffed for a city of Baltimore’s size — would have trouble keeping up with the pandemic’s demands. She and her team immediately formed partnerships with hospitals and health systems, including Johns Hopkins Medicine, CareFirst and the University of Maryland Medical System. The partners took over COVID-19 testing in some hard-hit neighborhoods.
When community transmission became widespread, contact tracing took on new importance. The health department worked with the Rockefeller Foundation to set up a workforce development initiative called the Baltimore Health Corps that prioritized hiring and training city residents.
Bernard C. “Jack” Young, who replaced Pugh, and his successor, Brandon Scott, became allies, Dzirasa said, frequently deferring to her judgment and the data. Both enabled the city to diverge from the state’s strategy, she added, often setting different rules for reopening businesses, masking and vaccine eligibility.
The department worked with the state to contract with the Lord Baltimore Hotel to create an isolation space and triage center for individuals unable to quarantine at home, a program that continues to operate. The hotel has served more than 2,300 people, many of them experiencing homelessness, Dzirasa said. She considers it one of the most effective methods of controlling COVID-19′s spread in Baltimore.
While acknowledging she’s not an adept personal user of social media, she authorized her staff’s fiery and feisty use of Twitter and other platforms to dispel medical myths and conspiracy theories. It’s unclear what effect the department’s online presence has in reaching the masses, but co-workers said it demonstrates her willingness to try new approaches.
Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, a former Baltimore health commissioner and state health secretary, said the city’s density and myriad public health challenges could have made it a prime target for large-scale mortality due to COVID-19, especially in Black and Latino neighborhoods. But the worst has not happened.
A study published this month by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health compared Baltimore with 325 counties of similar population makeup. It ranked in the top 20th percentile for lowest infection rates, in the top 30th for lowest death rates, and in the top 3% for vaccinations.
In Baltimore, more than 57,000 people have been infected, and 1,267 residents have died, according to state data. Census data shows that more than 60% of the population is Black, and about 5% is Latino — two groups hit disproportionately hard, particularly in the early months of the pandemic.
Sharfstein said Baltimore residents’ ability to band together and form bonds at the grassroots level and with the private sector may have helped stave off infections and deaths. He also credited Dzirasa’s commitment to health equity and her strategic mind. The city’s COVID-19 web dashboard is among the best and most transparent in the country, he added.
“There are many different roles a health commissioner has to play, and she did them all,” Sharfstein said. “She’s an incredibly effective communicator for the city — that alone saves lives. She is managing the data effectively and on top of that, has developed major partnerships to extend the strategy.”
Backlash
Like other pandemic-focused public health professionals, Dzirasa’s work did not go unchallenged.
In December, as COVID-19 cases surged following an autumn lull, Scott and Dzirasa announced a citywide ban on indoor dining, an activity public health experts widely consider as one of the more dangerous during periods of high transmission. The Restaurant Association of Maryland sued Baltimore for targeting food service operators; a judge ultimately sided with the city.
Dzirasa said it pained her that small business owners were losing money. But she credits the ban with keeping cases and deaths relatively low during that surge.
“It’s not a decision that was made lightly. I have to look at, ‘What are the immediate public health implications?’” she said.
Still, her phone and inbox buzzed with angry messages. Online memes showing Scott relishing in the plight of small businesses circulated.
Dr. Kendra McDow, the department’s chief medical officer, said Dzirasa’s adherence to facts, even in instances of immense pressure, helps the rest of the staff stay on task.
“It trickles down to work we’re doing in the city, that leadership and that example,” McDow said. “What she has done has taken a lot of courage. It’s affirming to me, as a Black woman.”
More criticism came from both city and state officials about how the city managed its vaccination campaign.
Like many of its counterparts, the city health department found itself outmatched, and so turned to partners, such as hospitals, to do much of the work. Meanwhile, the state opened eligibility up to millions of people, vaccines were scarce due to national supply shortfalls, and complaints rose from people clamoring for doses.
Some criticized the city for sharing vaccines with the hospitals. Also, vaccine seekers expressed frustration when the city canceled some appointments due to a problem with a state vaccine scheduling system. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan remarked Baltimore received more doses of vaccine than it was “entitled” to, slighting the city’s immunization effort.
Finding real estate to conduct a large-scale vaccination program posed another challenge. The state had taken over the Baltimore Convention Center months earlier for a testing site and field hospital. The city health department had a short-lived vaccination clinic in Port Covington that quickly relocated after complaints mounted about the remote location.
When vaccinations scaled up and cases plummeted starting in June, Scott and Dzirasa announced a decision to follow the state’s timeline and eliminate the indoor masking mandate starting July 1. A few weeks later, cases and hospitalizations jumped again, with the COVID-19 delta variant largely to blame.
The city reimposed the mandate Aug 9. The move may not be popular with some residents or businesses, but Dzirasa said delta requires a no-holds-barred response.
Montgomery County health officer Dr. Travis Gayles, who stepped down Sept. 12, said Dzirasa provides a stabilizing presence, thanks to a range of experiences, that should put residents at ease.
“You have an individual who understands the principles of equity and understands why that’s important, and integrates that into the work on a regular basis,” Gayles said. “And, your team understands why it’s important. Now you can spend that time and energy in terms of executing things and getting the work done.”