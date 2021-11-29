Bank of antibodies against nasty viruses that’s proposed for Maryland aims to prevent next pandemic

People were slow to use monoclonal antibodies during the pandemic, largely because they didn’t know about them and no one recommended them. Use grew after states’ health officials began promoting their stocks and doctors learned of their effectiveness. Studies showed they reduced the risk of hospitalization by 70% in vulnerable people who were not vaccinated and caught the virus. The Biden administration bought and shipped about 100,000 doses of the antibodies a week to states during the summer and upped the doses by 50% in September.