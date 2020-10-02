As businesses close, Baltimore ponders Inner Harbor’s future: ‘The status quo is not going to work.’

Ben Saba, owner of Johnny Rockets on the lower level of the Light Street pavilion, blames Ashkenazy for a lack of investment and for removing a once-bustling food court area near his restaurant. Since then, all the interior tenants have moved out, Saba said, leaving only his burgers and shakes eatery and an ice cream stand. Remaining pavilion tenants, such as Hooters, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and fast fashion retailer H & , (which said Thursday it is closing 250 stores) have exterior entrances only, and bring in no foot traffic.