Lack of eligibility checks at Maryland’s mass COVID vaccination sites is a ‘double-edged sword,’ experts say

And white Maryland residents have received more than four times as many doses of coronavirus vaccine as Black residents, state data shows. Through Monday, about 64% of first doses where the recipient’s race was known were given to white residents, compared with about 17% for Black Marylanders. The latter group has been disproportionately hurt by the virus; 31% of Maryland’s population is Black, according to U.S. census data, but the community accounts for 33% of the state’s confirmed infections and 34% of the deaths.