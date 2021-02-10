Maryland health department using county ‘compliance’ and ‘efficiency’ to allocate vaccine doses

Dr. Larry Polsky, Calvert County’s health officer, took his grievances to social media Monday, noting that the jurisdiction’s weekly allocation had dropped 66% the week of Feb. 1. Noting that the county has a waiting list of at least 1,500 older adults waiting to get vaccinated, Polsky said that if the allotment were based on per capita considerations alone, Calvert would get 1,110 doses per week. Instead, it got as few as 500 for the week, with little explanation as to where extra doses went instead.