Your Maryland COVID vaccine questions answered: Can I schedule both appointments at the same time? Can I register on-site?

Maryland is administering more doses of coronavirus vaccine per week than it has at any point since the disease-preventing inoculations first became available in December.
Better yet, more appear to be on the way, with 50,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s recently approved vaccine being allocated in Maryland this week. Maryland has administered about 37,000 doses a day over the past week.
As Marylanders continue to seek appointments statewide, here are our answers to readers’ most frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.
Can I make an appointment for someone else or transfer one to them?
At practically any location, you can book an appointment for someone else, as long as you have their information on hand: name, date of birth, contact information and such.
But at most locations, once the appointment is booked under a certain name, only that person can use it. Giant Food appears to be the lone location allowing users to change information after an appointment is secured, but a Giant representative said in an email it discourages that action because it can cause confusion.
Maryland Vaccine Hunters, a Facebook group that has become a go-to source for Marylanders seeking appointments, has noted that it takes up to 24 hours for any changes to process in the system, and that could certainly lead to on-site mix-ups.
Elsewhere, you have to cancel the appointment and rebook to change the name on the appointment.
Will my second shot be scheduled automatically when I get your first?
At most locations in the area, yes, though the format varies. At the state’s mass vaccination sites, users can sign up for both appointments at once. Residents making appointments at CVS can also sign up for their second appointment when signing up for their first; the system also includes an option to sign up for only a second-dose appointment if the person got his or her first shot elsewhere.
When residents receive their first dose at a Giant location, they’re given a card with the time and date of their second appointment and are sent an email confirmation, as well. Rite Aid locations similarly schedule the second-dose appointments when those getting vaccinated come in for their first doses.
The same process happens at the Baltimore City Community College site the city health department runs, and clinics in other counties are following similar procedures.
Now that Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is approved, does it matter which I get?
The introduction of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine could minimize the frequency of the previous question. Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, Johnson & Johnson’s requires only one dose to be most effective.
Johnson & Johnson’s single dose is considered 85% effective at preventing serious cases of COVID-19, while the other pair’s two doses are 95% protective of symptomatic infections. But Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told The Associated Press there’s no reason to prefer one over another.
“What people I think are mostly interested in is, is it going to keep me from getting really sick?” Collins said. “Will it keep me from dying from this terrible disease? The good news is all of these say yes to that.”
Can I register on-site at any locations?
Maryland clinics don’t offer walk-up appointments, but the mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium is allowing walk-up scheduling.
“In the interests of ensuring equitable access, there is a process in place for people who come to M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site to schedule their appointment at the site,” Maryland Department of Health spokesman Charles Gischlar said in an email, adding that the state’s preference is for those seeking an appointment to do so online (covidvax.maryland.gov) or by phone (855-MDGOVax).
With the vaccine now available, is getting tested for COVID-19 still important?
Yes, if you feel sick, you should get tested. Only 8% of Maryland’s population is fully vaccinated, and experts estimate it will take 10 times that percentage for herd immunity to take effect. In the meantime, the virus will continue to spread, infect and possibly kill.
“We must continue to do testing,” said Del. Robbyn Lewis, a Baltimore Democrat. “We must continue to do contact tracing. It’s not enough to just vaccinate people.”
Testing is down nationwide, and in Maryland, the number of test results reported dropped by more than 30% from January to February. Gischlar cited February’s severe weather and Presidents Day as the causes behind the month being the state’s first since October with fewer than 1 million results reported.