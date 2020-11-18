Is there another toilet paper shortage? Some Maryland stores are running out, but they’re more prepared than in March.

It’s like March all over again. Spiking coronavirus cases are prompting shoppers to load up on supplies, emptying out shelves in some stores in Maryland and across the U.S. heading into the busy Thanksgiving shopping period.
But retailers say they haven’t been caught off guard as they were earlier this year to meet a surge in demand for toilet paper, paper towels and other items that ran out of stock during the pandemic’s early stages.
Costco and Sam’s Club appeared to have depleted stocks of paper products in some stores around the Baltimore area this week. At some area grocers, shelves were stocked but included signs requesting shoppers take no more than two of some items.
Weis Markets has been limiting its six-roll paper towel packages to two per customer for several months. Name brands sell out quickly. Manufacturers haven’t yet caught up to the demand for surface cleaners and wipes, but store brand and less-known brands are in stock.
“Stores overall are in very good shape, especially compared to some of our major competitors who are struggling to stay in stock on key categories,” said Dennis Curtin, a Weis spokesman, adding the grocer has increased orders and added shifts to prepare for holiday traffic. “So far, we are not seeing panic buying, but if that changes, we can and will adjust quickly.”
A Costco spokeswoman said the retailer could not answer specific questions about shortages at its stores noted in social media posts.
But the retailer has imposed limits on some items and “our buyers and suppliers are working hard to provide essential, high demand merchandise," the company said in a Nov. 10 website update on its coronavirus response.
In mid-March, when the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland was just beginning to grow and bars and restaurants were shut down, shoppers rushed to area stores, snapping up meat, bread and toilet paper. Retailers had warned against panic buying, saying it overwhelmed warehouses, delivery fleets and efforts to restock shelves.
Supplies have gradually returned to normal, though some items such as cleaning supplies, have remained scarce.
And now, as Maryland and other states see rising infections, hospitalizations and fatalities and government restrictions are once again tightening, it seems consumers are loading up again.
Demand for cleaning supplies and toilet paper has stressed supply chains in parts of the country hardest hit by new COVID-19 cases, Walmart executives said Tuesday during a conference call with analysts.
“It really does have everything to do with what’s happening with COVID cases in any particular community,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said during the call. “They’re just stocking up on paper goods, cleaning supplies and dry grocery, should they need them.”
But he said, “it feels to me like we’ll work through this period of time better than we did in the first wave.”
“I’d like to think that since we’ve been through this before, we’ll be a little more calm.”
Safeway has seen higher than normal demand for paper towels, but the grocer has opted not to impose buying limits.
Instead, “we are placing large orders and stocking up our stores, so we can make room in our warehouse to bring in more product,” said Beth Goldberg, a spokeswoman for Albertsons Companies Mid-Atlantic Division, Safeway’s parent company.
Discount grocer Aldi, which has been expanding in the Baltimore area, has adjusted purchase limits as the pandemic and shoppers' needs have evolved, the company said.
“Our employees are working hard to keep our shelves stocked, and, like other retailers, we have implemented some product limits where necessary,” the company said in a statement.
Price Rite Marketplace, which has Baltimore-area stores in Pigtown in the city and Rosedale in Baltimore County, has hired more staff, expanded warehouse capabilities and put safety measures in place since the start of the pandemic. Price Rite also has limits on paper and cleaning products.
“All that work has prepared us for a second wave," said Daniel Emmer, a Price Rite spokesman.
Since this spring’s surge in demand, Target said it has taken steps to fast track certain items — cleaning supplies, food, baby products and over-the-counter medicine — by better coordinating shipments between suppliers, distribution centers and stores and by setting priorities for re-stocking those items in stores.
The discounter also has kept per customer limits on toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, spray cleaner, gloves and other products.
“We’ll adjust limits as needed, and respectfully ask all guests to consider their immediate needs,” the company said in a statement. “As we have all year, our teams will remain flexible to changing consumer behavior.”
Consumers tend to place higher values on items that are scarce or are perceived to be scarce, and are reacting to that, said Henry C. Boyd III, a clinical professor of marketing at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.
“There are a lot of folks out there who know an item is in high demand — paper towels, cleaning supplies, toilet paper — who think ‘I have to stockpile, just in case,’” Boyd said.
To prevent panic buying, stores should assure consumers that supply lines are fine.
But that won’t be enough for some people, he said.
Some will feel that, “I don’t know if I trust authority figures, and I don’t want to be left in the lurch, so I better stockpile,” he said.
Boyd added that he doesn’t expect panic buying to rise to the levels it did in the spring.
“I’d like to think that since we’ve been through this before, we’ll be a little more calm," Boyd said. "We might see a rise in panic buying, but not like before. Life will go on.”