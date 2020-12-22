Six things we learned about COVID-19 in Maryland from a new federal coronavirus data report

Rural Garrett County, which has been ravaged by the virus, has seen one of the highest death rates among thousands of counties nationwide, with the 66th-highest deaths per 100,000 people in the past seven days, between Dec. 14 and Dec. 20, at 51.57. Among jurisdictions with a higher death rate than Garrett County, only two had a larger population than the rural county’s 29,000 people, with most having populations well below 10,000.