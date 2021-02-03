Democratic members of congressional delegation call for ‘course correction’ on Maryland’s COVID vaccinations

Appointments to get the vaccine in Maryland and elsewhere have been hard to come by, especially for older adults and those without computers or digital fluency. Also, preliminary data shows white Marylanders account for most of the inoculations, with Black people receiving about 16% of the total despite making up about 31% of the state’s population. About 2 million to 3 million doses are necessary to give one dose of a vaccine to everyone currently eligible in Maryland, according to the state, and it receives an average of 10,000 doses a day from the federal government.