NAACP sound truck to circulate “stay-at-home” message at Baltimore City hot spots

The Baltimore branch of the NAACP has dispatched a rolling soundstage into the streets of the city to spread a loud “stay-at-home” message amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
With concerns that some city residents may not be in the habit of watching the news or engaging with social media, the nation’s largest civil rights group has rented a 40-foot flatbed truck equipped with state-of-the-art sound equipment and enlisted a roster of local celebrities to broadcast a simple set of suggestions: stay at home when possible, and if you must go outside, observe social distancing, avoid congregating in groups, and wear a mask.
Amateur boxing star Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson, deejay and motivational speaker Quick Silva, author D. Watkins and Democratic Del. Nick Mosby of Baltimore are among those who have recorded sound bites.
They’re being played as the truck makes its way through neighborhoods the organization has identified as spots where some people continue to congregate, despite Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s statewide stay-at-home order and social distancing measures imposed by Hogan and other government officials.
The truck made its first rounds Wednesday, but organization officials unveiled the vehicle at a ceremony at the NAACP’s branch headquarters in West Baltimore Thursday. It was then driven to Lexington Market on Eutaw and Northeast Market on Monument Street for lengthy stops.
“Stop the Spread of COVID-19,″ a banner across the rear of the truck read. Images of above a man wearing a white mask, a pair of hands being washed and a peaceful looking row home adorned the lower half.
Some bystanders broke into dance at the thunderous sounds of hip-hop music in front of Lexington Market, which, like Northeast Market, was closed for business.
NAACP spokesman Joshua Harris said the organization worked with local police and city residents to locate generally low-income places that are traditionally “hard to reach,” and where people appear to be continuing to gather, including Mondawmin Mall and the city’s Penn North neighborhood.
The initiative comes as statistics have emerged showing that the coronavirus crisis is hitting African Americans harder than any other demographic group, both in Baltimore and across the state, as it is nationwide.
The latest report from the Maryland Department of Health showed Thursday that 10,784 Marylanders have been infected by the virus and 392 had died.
Nearly 4,000 of those infected, or about 38 percent, have been African American, and 153 of the dead — about 39 percent — have been black. About 30 percent of Marylanders are African-American.
In Baltimore, where more than 60 percent of the population is African American, 1,160 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported, and 36 residents have died of the disease.
Twenty-five of those whose race was known — 70 percent — have been black, according to state health department figures.
The Baltimore NAACP branch president, the Rev. Kobi Little, said the initiative stems largely from such alarming facts.
“While the coronavirus is impacting all of us, it is hitting resource-limited African American communities nearly twice as much," Little said in a statement. “We have a responsibility to ensure that those who may not watch the news or be on email lists receive the information and resources that they need to remain safe and healthy through this pandemic. We are meeting people where they are.”
The truck will navigate the streets of Baltimore for six to eight hours a day for at least several weeks, NAACP spokesman Joshua Harris said.
It’s just one of several measures taken so far aimed at sharing information on the pandemic with members of the city’s black population.
City officials, doctors, academics and even Idris Elba, a star actor from “The Wire,” are carrying forth the warning to those most in danger.
On Tuesday, for instance, Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa said Baltimore officials are concerned about “persistent” rumors that the coronavirus is not impacting the city’s black population when the reverse is true. She announced that mortality from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, is higher among African-Americans than other groups.
City officials also said they were planning a targeted ad campaign aimed to reach the city’s black residents to counteract the rumor.
Elba, the British-born actor who played the character Stringer Bell in “the Wire” — took to Twitter with the same message.
“My people, black people, please, please please understand that coronavirus, you can get it,” he said in a video from home quarantine. “There are so many stupid, ridiculous conspiracy theories about black people not being able to get it. That’s dumb. It’s stupid, all right? That’s the quickest way to get more black people killed.”
The NAACP sound truck represents half of #StayHomeBaltimore, a two-part campaign the organization started Thursday at its local headquarters in West Baltimore.
The other half is a social media effort in which the roster of local influencers will spread similar messages, and communicate the latest information on the pandemic, via the internet.
Other local celebrities involved in the campaign include basketball star — and University of Maryland recruit — Angel Reese of St. Frances Academy, Democratic state Sen. Charles E. Sydnor III of Baltimore, and radio personality Konan from Baltimore hip-hop station 92Q.
Little, now in his second year at the helm of the NAACP’s first and oldest branch, said the effort is meant to unite city residents behind the best practices shared by public health and government officials.
The organization is also pressing elected officials across the country to take an especially hard look at how the pandemic is affecting minority Americans.
"We also urge governments and institutions to approach this crisis with an equity and inclusion lens that protects, supports and includes those who are vulnerable and too often marginalized,” he said.