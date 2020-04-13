Here are the 8 ZIP codes in the Baltimore region with the most coronavirus cases

Maryland health officials on Sunday started reporting coronavirus data on a ZIP code level, making it easier to see what neighborhoods and areas have a high concentration of the virus.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan wrote on Twitter that the decision to release ZIP code-specific data was made “so that Marylanders can better understand the spread of this deadly virus.”
The state is now up to 8,225 cases overall, including concentrations in Silver Spring in Montgomery County; Prince George’s County and areas of Baltimore City and Baltimore County. Officials said 1,860 people have been hospitalized due to the disease and that 456 have since been released from isolation. There have been 235 deaths.
Below are census information and coronavirus data for the eight ZIP codes that have the highest concentration of cases within the Baltimore region:
21215
This ZIP code, in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, is home to Sinai Hospital and Pimlico Race Course, the site of the Preakness. There are 137 reported coronavirus cases here; the concentration of cases per 1,000 people is 2.344.
Neighborhoods: Burlith-Leighton, Park Circle, Ashburton, Callaway-Garrison, Dolfield, Greenspring, Central Park Heights, Levindale, West Arlington, Arlington, Woodmere, Pimlico, Fallstaff, Cross Country
Average age: 42.8
Racial breakdown: 80% black, 15% white
Median household income: $37,517
21234
This ZIP code, in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, is home to Double Rock Park. There are 109 confirmed coronavirus cases here; the concentration of cases per 1,000 people is 1.581. A Parkville nursing home had several residents and staff members test positive for COVID-19.
Neighborhoods/towns: Parkville, Carney, Perry Hall, Parktowne, Oakleigh Manor, Joppa Heights, Woodring, Rollins View Green, Ridge Grove, Hillendale, Parkside Heights, Harford Park, Hillendale Farms, Perring Village, Kings Ridge, Woodcroft, Glenside Park, Coventry, Joppa Heights, Harford Hills, Cloverfield Manor, North Wind Farms, Revere Park, Village of Vanderway, Knoll Acres, Loch Raven, Harrington Manor, Doncaster Village, Satyr Hill Estates
Average age: 40
Racial breakdown: 61% white, 28% black, 5% Asian, 4% Hispanic
Median household income: $64,510
21771
This rural ZIP code, in Montgomery, Howard, Carroll and Frederick counties, is home to farms, vineyards and parks. There are 101 confirmed coronavirus cases; the concentration of cases per 1,000 people is 2.606. Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy had a COVID-19 outbreak, with 81 residents and 31 staff members testing positive for the virus. Eighteen residents have died from the coronavirus, officials said.
Neighborhoods/towns: Mount Airy, Woodbine
Average age: 42.6
Racial breakdown: 91% white, 5% Hispanic, 2% black
Median household income: $124,676
21133
This ZIP code is in Baltimore County. There are 97 confirmed coronavirus cases; the concentration of cases per 1,000 people is 2.319. A health care provider and patient tested positive for COVID-19 at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown.
Neighborhoods/towns: Randallstown, Holbrook, Harrisonville, Wildwoods
Average age: 40.4
Racial breakdown: 81% black, 12% white, 3% Hispanic, 3% two or more races, 2% Asian
Median household income: $80,855
21206
This ZIP code, in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, is home to Linover and Herring Run parks. There are 89 positive coronavirus cases; the concentration of cases per 1,000 people is 1.726. ExpressCare in Overlea, which is a LifeBridge Health partner, has been conducting COVID-19 testing.
Neighborhoods/towns: Overlea, Cedonia, Holland Hills, Cedmont, Arcadia
Average age: 37.2
Racial breakdown: 71% black, 21% white, 4% Hispanic, 2% Asian
Median household income: $52,262
21208
This ZIP code, in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, is home to Gwynns Falls Stream Valley Park and Near Israel Rabbinical College. There are 89 positive coronavirus cases; the concentration of cases per 1,000 people is 2.442.
Neighborhoods/towns: Pikesville, Howardsville, Eden Roc, Hillstead, The Cloisters, Stevenson
Average age: 46.5
Racial breakdown: 51% white, 41% black, 4% Hispanic, 3% Asian
Median household income: $79,800
21117
This ZIP code is in Baltimore County. There are 87 positive coronavirus; the concentration of cases per 1,000 people is 1.483.
Neighborhoods/towns: Owings Mills, Garrison
Average age: 36.5
Racial breakdown: 44% black, 37% white, 8% Hispanic, 7% Asian
Median household income: $83,392
21224
This ZIP code, in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, is home to popular residential communities such as Canton and Highlandtown. There are 84 positive coronavirus cases; the concentration of cases per 1,000 people is 1.666.
Neighborhoods/towns: Canton, Highlandtown, Bayview, O’Donnell Heights, Point Breeze, Harbor, Dundalk
Average age: 33.1
Racial breakdown: 57% white, 19% Hispanic, 16% black, 3% Asian, 3% two or more races
Median household income: $69,615