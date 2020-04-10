A juvenile and three workers test positive for coronavirus at Baltimore city youth detention center

One youth tested positive for COVID-19 at the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center, the Department of Juvenile Services confirmed Friday in response to a court filing by the Maryland Public Defender.
The department says two DJS staff members and one contractor have also tested positive for the virus. All staff and youth have been directed to wear protective masks to minimize exposure and contraction of the virus. A youth at the Lower Eastern Shore Children’s Center has also tested positive, the department said.
The state public defender filed an emergency motion with the Maryland Court of Appeals asking it to step in and order the state to release as many juveniles from custody as it deems appropriate and make immediate efforts to stop crowding at the youth facilities.
“No event in the past half century has upended daily life and court operations in Maryland and across the country to the extent that the COVID-19 pandemic has,” the public defender’s office asserted in its petition. “The children who were exposed to the infected staff are now spending 24 hours per day in solitary confinement.”
It is the second attempt by the public defender’s office to get the courts to intervene. Friday’s petition noted that conditions have worsened in just the past five days.
Jenny Egan, Chief Attorney for the Juvenile Division in Baltimore said youth in detention centers who were exposed are now in near 24 hour solitary confinement. Egan says the department told her there are pending tests for youths at the Baltimore city, Eastern Shore, and Noyes facilities.
This story will be updated.