As Maryland lifts stay-at-home order, Baltimore Mayor Young implores residents to still stay home

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young implored city residents to remain in their houses, even as Maryland’s stay-at-home order ended Friday evening.
Young signed am executive order extending the restrictions within the city.
“Baltimore’s opening must and will be guided by the data and science,” Young said at a Friday afternoon news conference.
He reiterated that the state has not provided enough test materials to allow the city to safety reopen. Officials said the city needs to have the capacity to test between 2,700 to 2,800 people per day, and to have less than 10% of those tests come back positive for COVID-19. Last week, the city averaged 571 tests per day, and about one in five of those tests were positive.
Ahead of a sunny weekend, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the department will respond to all complaints of non-compliance, and document any issues on their body-worn cameras.
“If and when we find scenarios of noncompliance, the Baltimore Police Department will consult with the city’s law department to determine the appropriate violation and take the appropriate enforcement action at the appropriate time,” he said. “We’re asking for voluntary compliance.”
Young announced Friday that the city launched three “mobile community-based” testing sites. Unlike previous test centers in the city, these new locations allow residents to walk-up without an appointment or doctor referral. They’re first-come, first-serve while testing supplies last.
The first three mobile tests sites were set up in Cherry Hill, Brooklyn and Highlandtown, which is in the 21224 ZIP code, the city’s latest hot spot with nearly 600 confirmed cases.
“The number of tests remain very limited,” said Baltimore Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa. She said residents are still encouraged to call their doctors or 211 about scheduling a COVID-19 test at one of the city’s drive-thru sites.