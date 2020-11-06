Baltimore orders restaurants to close early, bars without food to shut down as coronavirus cases rise

In response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Maryland and across the U.S., Baltimore officials Friday announced tighter restrictions on gatherings and restaurants — including closing bars that aren’t licensed to sell food.
In a news conference, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced that all indoor and outdoor gatherings, including restaurants, theaters, malls, event spaces and religious facilities, would need to limit capacity to 25%. Additionally, bars that are not licensed to sell food will need to shut down, and restaurants must halt indoor dining by 10 p.m.
Gatherings at homes are limited to 10 people.
The change is effective Thursday at 5 p.m.
“I am instituting these restrictions for the public health and to save lives in Baltimore City,” Young said. Public health experts have warned that COVID-19 molecules spread more easily indoors, and that bars in particular pose a high risk for transmission.
City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa also revised a health order to require masks be worn in public at all times.
“If you are in a public space, inside or outside, you should be wearing a face cloth covering over your nose and your mouth, period.”
Dzirasa warned that we are entering the second wave of the virus that experts predicted would come this fall.
“It is so tempting to relax and give into pandemic fatigue," she said. "However, Baltimore, none of us can afford to let our guard down.”
She also discouraged Baltimoreans from engaging in large family gatherings, recommending virtual get-togethers instead.
“Is Thanksgiving with all of your extended family worth the risk of putting an older loved one in the hospital?” she asked.
Maryland confirmed 1,541 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the third-highest daily total since the start of pandemic.
Current state restrictions allow restaurants and other businesses to operate at 75% capacity, but Gov. Larry Hogan has allowed local jurisdictions to implement their own policies. Baltimore allowed restaurants to increase capacity from 25% to 50% in September.
Baltimore has recorded an average of 103 new cases per day, an increase of over 53% over the last month. In the past month, the number of COVID-19 patients requiring ICU beds has increased by 73% in city hospitals.
“This data is alarming and requires action,” Dzirasa said.
Young also announced a new grant program to help restaurants offset expenses incurred during the pandemic. Details will be posted Monday at baltimoretogether.com.
