White House says in private phone call that Baltimore requires ‘aggressive’ coronavirus action

The White House singled out Baltimore and 10 other cities during a private phone call with state and local officials and emergency managers Wednesday as requiring “aggressive” action to mitigate the coronavirus.
Dr. Deborah Birx, head of President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, said Baltimore faces rising testing positivity rates and must take steps to curb a potential outbreak, according to a report published by the Center for Public Integrity. She also named Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; Las Vegas; Miami; Minneapolis; Nashville, Tennessee; New Orleans; Pittsburgh; and St. Louis.
“We’re tracking this very closely, and we’re working with the state officials to make sure we’re responding together,” Birx said in an audio recording of the call made public by the Center for Public Integrity. “When you first see that increase in test positivity, that is when to start the mitigation efforts.”
But it was not immediately clear whether officials from Baltimore or the state were included in the phone call and why the conversation was not open to members of the media. Representatives from the state health department and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Baltimore City Department of Health spokesperson Adam Abadir said in an email that the department was not included in Wednesday’s call or notified about it beforehand.
Birx did not elaborate on how the federal government was working with state officials to lower the positivity rates.
Baltimore announced new rules Wednesday, prohibiting bars and restaurants from serving patrons indoors for at least two weeks and calling on residents to cover their faces in public. The mandates follow increases in the city’s average daily case count for the week of July 4 to July 12, after the city transitioned into a second phase of its reopening plan, Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa said Wednesday.
Abadir said Wednesday’s executive order stemmed from data-driven decisions “that place the highest priority on the safety and well-being of City residents.”
“The Baltimore City Health Department continues to monitor new case data, and will recommend further restrictions if we do not see our data indicators moving in the right directions,” he said. “Any future restrictions would be in line with the publicly accessible guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the Maryland Department of Health.”
The city’s positivity rate was recorded at about 5.8% based on a seven-day average and at 9.2% overall on Wednesday. The positivity rate in the 21214 ZIP code, the Canton area, was measured at 15.4%, ahead of all other city jurisdictions.
The state measured its overall positivity rate at 4.49% Wednesday, though Johns Hopkins data reflects it at 5.38%, slightly over its recommended positivity level of 5%. The two entities calculate positivity rates differently.
Testing positivity rates measure the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases out of all tests conducted. Baltimore, for example, has administered over 121,000 tests, with about 109,000 of them negative.
Birx said cities that have faced rising positivity rates have had success combatting them with measures including closing indoor bars and restaurants, increasing face mask use mandates and practicing social distancing. People should not be attending large social gatherings in private residences either, she added.
“This is really critical that everyone is following this,” she said.
Baltimore Sun reporters Colin Campbell and Talia Richman contributed to this article.