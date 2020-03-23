What’s open and closed during Maryland’s non-essential business shutdown?

To further slow the spread of the novel coronavirus as more confirmed cases surface in the state, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan enacted an executive order Monday to close all non-essential businesses, organizations, services and gatherings, effective at 5 p.m.
Speaking at a morning news conference, Hogan said his decision largely stemmed from reports of large crowds and workers continuing to assemble, despite the repeating warnings from state and federal officials regarding the need to practice social distancing as a means of combating COVID-19, the highly contagious upper respiratory disease that does not currently have a cure.
While closing non-essential businesses entails a foreboding sense of economic decline, Hogan said the coronavirus required swift, decisive and unprecedented action to safeguard lives and keep the masses from overwhelming the healthcare system at once.
Here’s a list of what qualifies as an essential service per Hogan’s ordinance. Note: while this order falls short of a shelter-in-place order, the governor encouraged Marylanders to stay in their neighborhoods, and in small groups, as much as possible.
Childcare
Daycares can remain open, per Hogan spokesman Mike Ricci.
Food stores, liquor stores, bars and restaurants:
Grocery stores, farmer’s markets, liquor stores and convenience stores are not included in the executive order. Meanwhile, restaurants, distilleries and wineries must close, but can offer carry-out and delivery services. Farms, food manufacturing plants, pet supply stores, and companies that handle agricultural equipment can remain open.
Pharmaceuticals and chemicals
Manufacturers and distributors of chemicals and pharmaceuticals are considered essentials and are not required to close.
Lodging, laundromats, maintenance and construction
Apartments and property maintenance companies such as HVAC service workers, roofers, janitorial firms, home improvement stores, plumbers, electrical and environmental service companies are not included in the executive order. This category of essential services also applies to laundromats and dry cleaners, commercial and residential companies and self-storage facilities.
TV, radio, internet
Communications services such as television and radio stations, broadcasting companies, telephone companies and internet service providers are not required to shut down per this executive order.
Manufacturing
The manufacturing of critical supplies — including, but not limited to — steel, iron, aluminum, engines, generators, medical equipment, cleaning and sanitation supplies, water, air, mining and land qualifies as an essential service.
Defense
The executive order does not encompass companies that research, develop or provide weapons or intelligence. This includes private contractors.
Emergency services
Personnel such as law enforcement officers, healthcare workers, emergency management workers, fire and rescue and ambulance companies remain operational.
Energy
Providers of electricity, oil, gas and propane are not included in the executive order. This includes utility maintenance services.
Banks, insurance and accountants
Providers of financial service remain operational per the executive order, which includes banks and credit unions, lenders, payroll and payment processors, armored car companies, insurance firms, securities and investment companies and accountants and bookkeepers.
Government facilities
Court reporters, bail bondsmen lawyers and law firms can continue to work.
Healthcare and public health
In addition to hospitals, private healthcare offices, such as those belonging to physical, occupational speech and behavioral therapists can remain open. Dentists, rehabilitation facilities, laboratories and diagnostic facilities also qualify as essential services.
This category also extends to health billing companies, senior living facilities, home aids, pharmacies, funeral homes and crematoriums as well as clinics, medical equipment suppliers and medical cannabis growers, processors and dispensaries.
Information technology
Companies that provide network routing and access remain open, as well as firms that design, develop, host and distribute information technology software and hardware.
Transportation
Airlines, airports, heliports, railroads, trucking, courier and postal services qualify as essential per the executive order. Warehousing, marine freight companies, motor carriers, auto stores and repair shops, pipeline owners and operators, and longshoremen can also continue working.
Water and waste
Water and wastewater systems, companies and facilities remain operational. Companies that provide maintenance and inspection services for water and wastewater can also remain open, per the executive order.
Miscellaneous
Outdoor services such as golf courses and driving ranges are closed. State parks, however, remain open.