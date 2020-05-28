Maryland is easing more coronavirus-related restrictions Friday. Here’s what you need to know.

Just because Hogan announced these new measures doesn’t mean each county will implement them. Under his executive order, jurisdictions have the ability to pick and choose. Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County officials all said they are evaluating what potential measures to take. But in Harford County, Republican County Executive Barry Glassman said he would move “safely and quickly” to adopt the changes. And Carroll County plans to permit outdoor dining at 5 p.m. Friday. “It is vitally important to have these important businesses up and running as quickly as possible,” Stephen A. Wantz, president of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners and a Republican, wrote in an email to The Baltimore Sun.