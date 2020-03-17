Johns Hopkins experts are learning more about the coronavirus. Here’s what they want you to know.

The first vaccine trial in humans began this week. A trial for a second vaccine will begin soon. These are early stage trials, however, only testing the vaccine’s safety and not its effectiveness. This is amazing speed, since the virus was only genetically mapped in the past two months, but that doesn’t mean people will be widely inoculated any time soon. The vaccines will need to be tested to see if they work against the virus in later-stage trials. A vaccine is still likely 12 to 18 months away.