Weis Markets will take employees’ temperatures before work

Weis Markets will start taking employees’ temperatures before work as a way to limit spread of the coronavirus, the grocery chain said Tuesday.
The Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based food retailer, which had expanded in the Baltimore area in recent years, will use non-contact infrared thermometers. Any employee with an elevated temperature will be sent home.
Most supermarkets have increased social distancing and safety measures since mid-March, such as limiting numbers of people in stores, increasing in-store cleaning, installing plastic shields at checkouts and adding directional signs in aisles. Supermarket employees are told not to come to work if they have symptoms, and some factories and warehouses check worker temperatures.
In Maryland, everyone in grocery stores is required to wear a mask.
Weis’ new policy will be in effect in all stores as well as the company’s distribution center and manufacturing and processing facilities.