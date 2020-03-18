Maryland confirms 28 new cases of coronavirus, now at least 85 total

Maryland officials have confirmed 28 new cases of the coronavirus since Tuesday as the state continues to implement emergency measures to try to stem the spread of the disease.
Kata Hall, spokeswoman for Gov. Larry Hogan, wrote that the state has now confirmed at least 85 cases of COVID-19, the virus more commonly known as the coronavirus.
Montgomery and Prince George’s County saw six new confirmed cases each. Combined, the two counties have accounted for more than half the state’s number of confirmed cases at 51 total.
The majority of new confirmed infections, 23, were found in people aged 19 to 64 years of age, Hall wrote. Five people aged 65 years or older were confirmed infected since Tuesday.
The virus, which has accounted for thousands of deaths worldwide, is said to be more fatal to seniors and those with compromised immune systems.
The state updates the number of cases confirmed each day at 10 a.m. while counties and local jurisdictions may announce cases separate of those confirmed by the state.
On Tuesday, Gov. Hogan postponed the state’s April 28 primary election to June 2 and announced a set of new emergency orders to transition emissions inspections sites to drive-thru coronavirus testing sites and to reduce MARC and BWI traffic.