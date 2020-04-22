Baltimore water bills delayed due to teleworking complications, coronavirus

Baltimore residents’ water bills are delayed by several weeks because of complications tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said water billing will resume May 8, and that residents should expect higher than normal bills that include charges for part of March and all of April.
He said that new procedures — put in place to allow Department of Public Works staffers to telework and adhere to distancing guidelines — held up the process.
“To protect staff from COVID-19, the Department of Public Works put in place a new procedure to enable water billing and customer service staff to telework,” Young said. “This process took a few weeks to put in place.”
This is the second time within a year that the city’s water billing system faced a disruption.
A ransomware attack crippled the city’s computer network last summer, and halted water billing for three months. By the time the system was up and running again, many households received bills for about $300 to $400.
Getting hit with such a large charge all at once was difficult for many low-income households.
Young’s administration has pledged to waive late fees as residents deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus that has left thousands unemployed. He also doubled down on a pledge not to shut off water service if someone doesn’t pay their bill.
Young also announced Wednesday a water bill discount program that will begin in May for residents who lost their jobs during the public health crisis.
Starting May 8, eligible residents will receive a 43% discount on charges for water and sewer usage and a waiver for Bay Restoration and Storm Water Remediation fees.
The discount is good for one year.
The application will be available at cityservices.baltimorecity.gov/BH20 and bmorechildren.com/bh2o.