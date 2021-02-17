Snow will disrupt COVID vaccine, testing appointments in Baltimore region

The 6-8 inches of snow in the forecast over the next two days will disrupt COVID-19 vaccine and testing appointments across the Baltimore region and could delay vaccine shipments, exacerbating widespread frustration due to a lack of both supply and available appointments.
Local officials are closing clinics — whether vaccine, testing or both — and rescheduling appointments in Baltimore City and Baltimore, Howard, Harford, Carroll and Anne Arundel counties due to the looming storm.
“It affects a lot of people all down the line, from planning to getting needles in arms and swabs in noses,” said Jennifer Martin, deputy commissioner for population health and disease prevention at the Baltimore City Health Department.
Ed Singer, president of the Maryland Association of County Health Officers, said in addition to potentially having to cancel clinics this week during the storm, the bad weather is already impacting shipments for next week.
“The vaccine shipments aren’t showing up,” said Singer, also the health officer for Carroll County. “I’m very concerned about next week. We can make this week work if we can have clinics with the doses we have in the fridge, but not next week.”
He had not polled other health departments to see which others had not yet received expected doses, but said others were likely in the same position and would have to do some rescheduling. The Centers for Disease Control warned of delayed shipments due to nationwide winter storms this week.
Baltimore’s vaccination site at the Baltimore City Community College will close Thursday, along with the city’s mobile vaccination clinics, Martin said. Officials will contact those with second-dose appointments Thursday to reschedule, and the city might open a weekend clinic to make up appointments, she said.
No decision has been made on whether to postpone Friday’s appointments in Baltimore, too.
“We like to wait as long as possible to make a decision, because we know weather forecasts can change and can change pretty frequently,” she said. “People want to get vaccinated. People need to get vaccinated. We’re taking that seriously and trying to remain open as much as possible.”
The Maryland Department of Health has not yet announced whether the state’s mass vaccination site at Six Flags in Prince George’s County will close due to weather. The city health department said it has been “made aware” that all vaccine and testing services at the Baltimore Convention Center, the state’s other mass site, will be suspended Thursday.
The Baltimore County Health Department canceled all its vaccine and testing clinics both Thursday and Friday, and people with appointments will receive an email with a new appointment date.
“If you have a testing appointment, please reschedule,” the county health department said. “Please monitor your email, social media and County website for information about scheduled COVID-19 vaccination and testing appointments.”
The Howard County Health Department said it has canceled all clinics Thursday and is “monitoring both weather conditions and vaccine supply for our clinics on Fri (2/19) and Sat (2/20).”
“Everyone with an appointment for these clinics will be contacted directly by our team to reschedule as necessary, so please keep a watchful eye on your email / phone / text messages. Stay safe and healthy (and WARM), HoCo!” the county health department said in a follow-up tweet.
The Harford County Health Department moved its appointments for Thursday up to Wednesday at Patterson Mill High School, and said the clinic will open late Friday, at noon, instead of 9 a.m.
“If you were scheduled between 9am and 12pm, you may come at any time between 12pm and 4pm,” the Harford health department tweeted. “If you were scheduled between 12pm and 5pm, your appointment is not impacted.”
The Anne Arundel County testing clinics at the Annapolis Exchange and Baymeadow will close Thursday due to inclement weather, the county health department tweeted.
Carroll County’s testing center will be closed Thursday, the health department said.
If need be, Carroll County’s plan is to automatically push all vaccine appointments already made back by a week. Singer said it was easier for everyone if the department does the rescheduling rather than canceling appointments and making people get back in the registration queue.
People would be notified by email or phone call. Those assigned make-up appointments they can’t attend can reschedule.
“We can’t blame anyone for the weather,” he said. “We much prefer to just postpone, as opposed to cancel, appointments and slide everyone out a bit farther.”
The weather already has affected vaccination clinics this year at other facilities. The Six Flags mass vaccination site in Bowie, for example, closed early Feb. 13 due to weather. State officials tweeted that people would be automatically rescheduled for March 2 and would receive a confirmation message.
Public health workers stuck in a snowstorm in Oregon last month went car-to-car offering vaccines that were set to expire within six hours.
Martin, the Baltimore City deputy health commissioner, wasn’t worried about the snow putting the city’s already insufficient vaccine supply at risk of expiring while appointments are rescheduled.
The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, the two currently approved by the FDA, have different storage requirements, but concerns about expiration don’t typically come into play until the vial is opened to begin administering shots, she said.
“We don’t have any concerns about vaccines expiring because of the weather,” Martin said.
Bob Atlas, president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association, said hospitals are taking “extraordinary care” with the roughly one-ninth of the state’s supply of vaccines they are receiving “to ensure there is no waste, even if scheduled appointments have to be pushed back.”
“Like any other weather emergency, they have systems in place to reschedule patients as needed and will use those same systems to reschedule vaccination clinics as needed,” Atlas said in a statement. “They continue to vaccinate those eligible with the limited doses and they hope the supply will grow very soon.”