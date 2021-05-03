Maryland Gov. Hogan offers $100 to state employees who get COVID vaccine

Maryland’s state government employees are getting an extra inducement to get vaccinated against the coronavirus: $100 payments.
“With this incentive program, we are further encouraging state employees to get vaccinated to help keep themselves, their families, and their communities healthy and safe,” Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday in a statement announcing the incentive plan.
The estimated cost for the program is $5 million, according to Hogan spokesman Mike Ricci.
To receive the payments, state government employees must show proof of vaccination to their human resources office and sign an agreement to get any required booster shots over the next 18 months. All state workers are eligible, both those who’ve already been vaccinated and those yet to receive the shots. The program will cover part-time state workers and contractual state employees.
The Hogan administration did not immediately say where the money would come from.
The Hogan administration said it is working with state employee unions to implement the program.
Through Monday morning, about 2.1 million Maryland residents have been fully vaccinated, out of a population of about 6.1 million.