Maryland’s newest COVID vaccine promotion: $50K for college to 20 young residents

Twenty young Maryland residents will be awarded $50,000 for college under a “VaxU” incentive program, the state’s latest attempt to convince people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The winners will be selected between next week and Labor Day, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday while visiting the University of Maryland, College Park.
To be eligible, students must be age 12 to 17, residents of Maryland and have been vaccinated in the state.
Technically, the winners will have the money deposited in accounts with Maryland529, which manages state-regulated college savings plans. Winners ages 12-14 will have a four-year Maryland Prepaid College Trust Account funded, while winners ages 15-17 will have a contribution made to a Maryland College Investment Plan.
The winners will be picked using the same system as the recently completed “VaxCash” lottery campaign. In that program, there were 40 winners of $40,000 and one who received $400,000. The state health department assigned random numbers to vaccinated residents, and the lottery system selected winners at random.
Just as with the VaxCash promotion, winners in VaxU can remain anonymous.
“If any of our 12- to 17-year-olds or their parents needed another good reason, then now they can get vaccinated for a chance to win a $50,000 college scholarship,” Hogan, a Republican, said in a statement.
Many colleges and universities are requiring students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated to return to campus for the fall semester, including all of the campuses in the University System of Maryland, as well as Morgan State University in Baltimore.
Of the three COVID-19 vaccines available, only one — from Pfizer/BioNTech — is currently authorized for young people aged 12 to 17.
This article will be updated.