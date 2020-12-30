More than 80% of vaccines on hand in Maryland not administered

Less than fifth of the coronavirus vaccine doses allocated so far to Maryland have made their way into the arms of health care workers and vulnerable nursing home residents, according to federal and state government data.
More than 80% of the 191,075 doses from the initial allocations of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have not yet been administered.
As of Wednesday morning, 36,669 people have had their first shots in Maryland, meaning that only 19.2% of the state’s vaccine supply has been used since vaccinations began Dec. 14 in the state.
Maryland was listed as the worst for vaccine rollout among states evaluated in a report published by Bloomberg on Tuesday. Using Monday’s vaccination data, Bloomberg calculated Maryland’s use of the vaccine on hand at just 10.9%.
Nationally, 19.3% of the initial allocations of the vaccines had been used as of Monday, according to Bloomberg’s calculation.
Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, said that the state has accelerated the pace of vaccinations. Wednesday’s report of vaccinations was more than 8,000 higher than the day before, the single-biggest increase yet. And due to lags in reporting, the number might be actually higher, Ricci said.
The state is distributing vaccines in Phase 1A of its vaccination plan, with shot clinics in place in hospitals, nursing homes and local health departments. Subsequent phases call for vaccinating essential workers, prison and jail inmates and guards, and people vulnerable to complications from the coronavirus. The general public won’t be vaccinated until there is widespread availability of the vaccines.
In an interview Wednesday on CBS, Hogan spoke generally of the need to speed up the vaccination effort. The Republican governor said there is no need to “point fingers” and that all levels of government and the private sector need to work together.
“We’ve now in our state gotten them to every single hospital, every single nursing home and every single local health department, who now has to actually get the people organized and get the vaccinations into people’s arms,” Hogan said. “But there’s no question that we all need to be ramping up if we’re going to get this enormous job done at the across the country.”
Hogan said the federal government has provided fewer vaccine doses than promised and offered little logistical support to states.
“The states came up with their own plans and it included sending these from the federal government directly to the hospitals and the nursing homes,” Hogan said. “And they’re having a little bit of time getting ramped up as well, because it’s a massive undertaking ... it’s not just sticking needles in arms. There’s a lot of moving parts. And I think nobody is quite performing at the top capacity and we’ve all got to work together to ramp it up.”
Hogan visited a Baltimore County nursing home last week to observe residents being vaccinated, and he has publicized vaccination programs at hospitals, nursing homes and fire departments on his social media accounts.
The governor, who is 64 and a cancer survivor, has not been vaccinated. He has said he will get the vaccine publicly, but that he will wait for his turn.
