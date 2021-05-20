Maryland to offer COVID vaccine lottery incentive with $2 million in cash prizes

In Maryland’s latest effort to encourage people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the state will dish out a total of $2 million in cash prizes to people who get the shots.
The VaxCash Promotion is a collaboration between the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Lottery, which will pay the winners from its marketing budget. Any Maryland resident 18 and older who received a COVID-19 vaccine shot in the state at any time is eligible, and registration isn’t necessary.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan announced the program Thursday at a news conference in Annapolis, along with Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Director Gordon Medenica, state Health Secretary Dennis Schrader and a lotto ball mascot.
“Our mission is to ensure no arm is left behind and we are committed to making sure no stone is left unturned,” Hogan said.
Using vaccination records, the health department will randomly assign numbers to people who’ve been vaccinated in the state and the lottery will draw one winner a day, starting Tuesday and through July 3, for a $40,000 prize each. Winners will be picked using a random number generator.
Then, on July 4, a final drawing will award one winner a grand prize of $400,000.
“Get your shot for a shot to win,” Hogan said.
The effort follows in the footsteps of other states, like West Virginia, which is giving out savings bonds to certain people who get vaccinated, and Ohio, which puts the names of vaccinated people into weekly lotteries with prizes that include $1 million and four-year scholarships to state universities.
Medenica said he expects having daily drawings, in particular, should entice people to participate.
Maryland earlier offered $100 to state employees who get vaccinated. Last week, Hogan highlighted an incentive partnership with Ledo Pizza. Until June 30, the company is giving away pizzas to people who get their first vaccine dose in Maryland, according to Hogan’s office.
In announcing the latest incentive, Hogan said: “Promotions like this are just one other way we’re emphasizing the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.”
More than 44% of Maryland’s roughly 6 million residents have been fully vaccinated by completing two-dose vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or by receiving Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot immunization, according to health department data Thursday. About 54% of the population has received at least one dose, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.
The state has reported an average of 49,401 immunizations daily over the last week, as several indicators of the virus’ spread, including hospitalizations and the state’s testing positivity rate, declined.
“It’s clearer than ever that these vaccines are incredibly effective,” Hogan said.
At a meeting of the state Senate Vaccine Oversight Workgroup on Monday, Sen. Ron Young, a Frederick County Democrat, wondered if Maryland could consider some of the vaccination incentives offered in other states. Schrader responded that the state was looking at “any and all opportunities.”
Baltimore Sun reporters Christine Condon and Pamela Wood contributed to this article.
This article will be updated.