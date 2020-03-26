University System of Maryland Board of Regents unanimously votes in favor of partial refunds of student fees in the wake of coronavirus safety measures

A week after the University System of Maryland announced its 12 universities will finish their spring semesters online, the system’s board of regents voted unanimously to delegate authority to its chancellor to approve plans to issue partial refunds of various student fees.
On a conference call Thursday afternoon, Chancellor Jay Perman said the plan had the support of all the system’s university presidents as they work to help students and families amid the nationwide shutdowns caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“I have regular conversations each week with all 12 university presidents and their executive cabinets,” Perman said. "One of the foremost topics during these conversations has been the partial refund of student fees, including the cost associated with room and board.
“The presidents have expressed throughout these deliberations that they have a responsibility to their students and families, a responsibility to support them through this difficult time when their physical and financial healths are in jeopardy," Perman continued. "There’s agreements among the presidents, therefore, that we should refund a portion of these student fees.”
In addition to room and board, prorated refunds for fees for parking and athletics were mentioned specifically when board Chair Linda Gooden presented the motion for a vote, which was unanimously in favor with no abstentions.
“As the University System works through the challenges associated with COVID-19, we’re continuing to act aggressively to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff," Gooden said on the call. "I thank Chancellor Perman again for his strong and decisive leadership during this difficult time, and I thank our university presidents, as well, who’ve been judicious in their actions, always putting their students first.”