Unvaccinated people made up all of Maryland’s coronavirus deaths in June, health officials say

Of the nearly 100 people who died of COVID-19 in Maryland last month, all were not vaccinated against the disease, state health officials say.
In addition, 95% of newly infected people in Maryland and 93% of those requiring hospitalization were unvaccinated, according to a tweet from Mike Ricci, spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan.
The news shows that the shots administered to millions of Marylanders remain rather efficacious at preventing serious COVID-19 infections. And it comes as state officials are strategizing how to reach the remaining quarter of Maryland’s adult population that has yet to receive a shot, amid the rise of a more contagious coronavirus strain, the Delta variant.
Throughout the month of June, Maryland averaged about three deaths a day. On one day, there were no deaths from the virus. Comparatively, when the pandemic was at its worst this winter, the state’s 14-day average death rate reached 44 deaths a day.
Every day in June, fewer than 150 new cases were reported. On June 1, 336 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maryland. By the last day in June, there were 107 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.