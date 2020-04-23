47,500 Marylanders file for unemployment as state continues to impose coronavirus restrictions

The Maryland Department of Labor says that 47,545 state residents filed claims for unemployment insurance the week ending April 18, a decrease of about 14,000 claims from the week prior.
Statistics released Thursday by the department’s Division of Unemployment Insurance show that Marylanders are continuing to file for unemployment insurance at a significant rate due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The rate of claims has declined this month after setting a record for the week ending April 4, when 108,508 Marylanders filed for unemployment.
Nationally, the rate of unemployment claims continues to be high, but is also seeing a similar decrease. The federal Department of Labor said in a release that 4,427,000 people filed for unemployment insurance the week ending April 18, a decrease of 810,000 claims from the week before.
The COVID-19 outbreak has put millions out of work across the country as businesses have been forced to close their doors and people stay at home to practice social distancing measures to stem the spread of the disease.
From March 15 through April 18, more than 344,000 people filed for unemployment in Maryland, easily eclipsing the roughly 215,000 jobless claims the state said it received in all of 2019.
Rural areas are seeing high concentrations of unemployment claims, according to state data.
From March 15 through April 18, 4,869 Worcester County residents filed for unemployment, with a population of about 52,000 people according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Baltimore County, the third-most populated county in the state with about 820,000 people, led the state in jobless claims last week with 7,189 claims submitted last week.
Montgomery County, the most populated county in the state with more than one million residents, had the second-most unemployment claims with 6,938.
Roughly 26 million people across the country have filed for jobless aid in the past five weeks, according to the Associated Press.