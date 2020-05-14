Marylanders filed more than 65,000 new jobless claims last week

Maryland officials say 65,805 residents filed for unemployment assistance last week as the state continues to tackle a record-number of jobless claims due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Thursday’s figures show significant declines in the number of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, but that tens of thousands of Marylanders continue to file for financial aid weekly amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Since the beginning of March, when the earliest cases of coronavirus were first reported in Maryland, more than 500,000 claims for unemployment insurance or assistance have been filed in Maryland. The state’s workforce was nearly 2.8 million in February.
The state saw a surge in applications the week ending May 2, as nearly 110,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment assistance, spurred by the state opening up the process to independent contractors and gig workers in late April.
While state officials say they expected and planned for a surge of unemployment claims brought on by the pandemic, some residents say the state is still unresponsive in handling applications.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on May 6, “the unemployment site has been completely fixed for at least 10 days” and his Department of Labor said the state has paid benefits to more than 327,000 workers, with 90% of those workers receiving payments within three weeks.
However, hundreds of residents from across the state voiced their frustrations with the state’s unemployment insurance system during an online meeting Tuesday.
During a state Senate hearing Tuesday, unemployed workers described a broken system that has left some as many as two months without payments as they’re left holding on the phone for hours waiting for help.
On Wednesday, Maryland’s labor secretary said the state has added workers to the unemployment office and expanded hours to help tackle the increased number of claims. She added that the state is limited by having just 200 phone lines, which they’re working to expand.
Lawmakers are also concerned that a potential second wave of coronavirus infections could put additional stress on the system if restrictions on businesses are reinstated to help stave the spread of the disease.
The state launched a new online portal to streamline unemployment claims, only for it to crash upon its launch April 24. It was restored the next day and, by Sunday morning, 99,049 accounts had been activated.
Nationally, nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen under certain restrictions.
Roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the two months since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the Labor Department said Thursday.
Still, the number of first-time applications has now declined for six straight weeks, suggesting that a dwindling number of companies are reducing their payrolls.
By historical standards, though, the latest tally shows that the number of weekly jobless claims remains enormous, reflecting an economy that is sinking into a severe downturn. Last week’s pace of new applications for aid is still four times the record high that prevailed before the coronavirus struck hard in March.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.