Marylanders filed 48,963 new jobless claims last week

Marylanders filed 48,963 claims for unemployment benefits the week ending May 23 as thousands of state residents continue to go without work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Statistics released by the state Department of Labor Thursday show that state residents are continuing to file for benefits and temporary assistance made available during the pandemic while most businesses in the state remain closed under Gov. Larry Hogan’s order.
The total number of claims is a slight decrease compared to the previous week, when 51,108 people filed for unemployment assistance.
Prince George’s County led the state in newly filed claims last week with 8,246.
Hogan, a Republican, said during a news conference Wednesday that the federal government was partly to blame for how efficiently unemployment benefits have been processed in recent weeks.
“They’ve changed guidelines at the federal level 12 times since the program came out a few weeks ago,” Hogan said.
The governor said a requirement making people refile their claims weekly has also led to “tremendous difficulties” and that unemployment law could keep a significant number of applicants from qualifying for benefits. He added that while the state has processed more than 400,000 claims and added 250 more employees to help assist residents over the phone, “it’s still not helping everybody.”
“A huge chunk of them, I don’t know what the percentage is, are not going to get the checks, ever, because the federal government won’t pay them,” he said.
