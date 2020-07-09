Maryland reports most new weekly unemployment claims in 2 months

The Maryland Department of Labor reported Thursday that more than 66,000 new unemployment insurance claims were filed last week, the most for a single week since the week that ended May 2.
Since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in mid-March, there have been at least 37,000 new unemployment claims each week, peaking at about 109,000 the week that ended May 2 thanks to the introduction of Pandemic Unemployment Assistant and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation through the federal coronavirus relief bill.
New claims were seemingly in decline as Maryland’s businesses gradually reopened, with the number of new claims decreasing over each of the next four weeks.
The count of new claims has now increased for four straight weeks, reaching the 66,559 claims announced Thursday.
As of last week, the Department of Labor reported it has processed 96.2% of the nearly 625,000 claims it received from March 9 to June 27, with about 493,000 claimants approved to receive benefits. Almost 24,000 claims, 3.8% of the total, were in an adjudication backlog that left their status undetermined.