Maryland unemployment claims surge again, surpassing total for all of 2019

In a third-straight week of record-setting joblessness, another 108,508 people have filed for unemployment in Maryland, meaning the state’s total number of jobless claims since the coronavirus pandemic reached the state last month has surpassed its total for all of 2019.
In all, more than 234,000 people filed for unemployment in Maryland from March 15 through April 3, while the state says it received about 215,000 jobless claims in all of 2019, and 232,000 in 2018.
They are among more than 16 million Americans now out of work because social distancing orders needed to slow the spread of the coronavirus have much of the economy in paralysis. About 6.6 million new jobless claims were filed across the country in the week that ended April 3.
The accelerating unemployment crisis is overwhelming the safety net in Maryland and elsewhere around the country, with reports of frustrating dropped calls or waits on hold when residents try to file by phone, and slow service in an online filing system. Maryland’s unemployment office is receiving as many as 500 calls per hour and is working to train more staff to process the claims.
Nearly 40 people in every 1,000 in Maryland are now without work, and the highest concentrations of unemployment are being reported in rural counties, including Worcester and Garrett. The largest number of unemployment claims continues to come from Baltimore County.
Middle River resident Jenn Anthony said she has made as many as 300 calls a day to ensure she will soon get unemployment benefits needed to make up for her lost income as a bartender and server. She thought she had properly filed until she learned her employer didn’t have her correct social security number, and while she believes it has since been cleared up, she doesn’t know for sure, or when her jobless benefits might start coming.
Her spouse is for now still working in a job that the government considers essential, and she has some savings. But she worries about providing for her two children and three step-children, and fears others will have an even harder time making ends meet.
“There’s literally been no money coming in on my side for a month now,” Anthony said. “People are running out of money — quick.”
Maryland and other states are still trying to put into action new policies passed under the federal CARES Act to help people who are out of work amid the coronavirus outbreak. That includes provisions for an extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits — on top of the $50 to $430 per week that Maryland provides — and to allow the self-employed to file for unemployment.
Officials said the state labor department is still working on reprogramming systems to reflect those changes. State labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson said Wednesday she understands the frustration, and stressed that residents would not lose out on any benefits they are owed because of the logjam — though they might have to wait several weeks to receive them.
“The problem is when Marylanders saw the president sign the CARES Act, they believed that those provisions were going to be available to them right then,” Robinson said on WBAL radio.
The state on Thursday said that going forward, residents would not need to call a claim center to request jobless benefits for past weeks if they have already successfully filed an initial unemployment claim. Those residents can now file online to request payments for past weeks even though deadlines to file for those weeks have passed.