Marylanders still waiting for extra jobless aid should get priority for new benefits, Van Hollen says

Frustrated Marylanders who have waited months to receive $600 in now-expired extra unemployment benefits should get priority for the new $300 in additional jobless aid expected later this month, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen told the state on Thursday.
“We continue to hear — on a daily basis — from constituents who are unable to put food on the table and are facing eviction due to a job loss caused by the (coronavirus) pandemic and delays in receiving unemployment benefits,” the Maryland Democrat said in a letter to Tiffany Robinson, the secretary of the state’s Department of Labor. “Many of them have spent hundreds of hours on hold waiting for an MDOL representative to assist them but remain unable to have their case resolved.”
The letter, also signed by seven Democratic Maryland congressmen, urged Robinson to prioritize relief to Marylanders who have been waiting months for benefits.
There was no immediate response Thursday from the state Labor Department or Gov. Larry Hogan’s office to the letter, which said that many Marylanders awaiting aid face a “dire” financial situation.
In March, Congress approved an extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits in the CARES Act, a federal coronavirus relief program. That benefit expired at the end of July.
Without that added safety net, people thrown out of work in Maryland and elsewhere faced new uncertainties over how to pay for food, housing, utilities and other necessities.
When Congress could not agree to renew the $600, President Donald Trump established a replacement supplement under which $300 is expected to be available for some unemployed Marylanders later this month.
Maryland is one of about 40 states to date whose applications have been approved to receive those grants, which are administered by the Federal Emergency Management Administration.
Without extra benefits, Marylanders’ unemployment benefits generally amount to about half their gross weekly pay, up to a maximum of $430.
Since the pandemic hit Maryland in mid-March, hundreds of thousands of residents have filed for unemployment. While many received their benefits, some have complained about troubles with the state’s system and others were at least temporarily frozen out of benefits by an investigation into fraudulent filings.
Latest Coronavirus
The others signing the letter were Democratic Maryland congressmen Kweisi Mfume, C.A. “Dutch” Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, David Trone, Jamie Raskin, Anthony Brown and Steny Hoyer, who is the House majority leader.